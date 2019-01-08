Supreeya Chantalao / EyeEm / Getty

Lose Fat

5 Gear Must-Haves to Hit Your Goals This Year

This gear will help you drop some pounds in the new year.

by
Supreeya Chantalao / EyeEm / Getty

The holiday season just came to a close, but that doesn’t mean you’re not allowed to keep treating yourself in the New Year. Instead of indulging in sugary treats and carbs galore, treat yourself by investing in your fitness. After all, what better way to spend your end-of-year bonus or the check your aunt slipped you after holiday dinner than on some new gear to kickstart your health?

If you want to start your new year off right, you’re going to need the right tech. From fitness equipment to nutrition assistance, you‘ll be seeing serious results with the most innovative fitness technology on the market.

Here are our top pieces of gear you’re going to want this year.

1 of 5
Eufy
Eufy Bodysense Smart Scale

If it’s a scale you’re after, this intelligent number will measure your weight, BMI, muscle mass, and body-fat percentages. It also syncs to an app, so you can see your progress, and supports up to 20 different users—in case you’re a gym owner or have a weirdly big family.

Get it here for $70 

2 of 5
Kutting Weight
Kutting Weight Sauna Suit

A joint study from ACE and Western State Colorado University showed that these sauna suits promoted weight loss while improving VO2 max, endurance, and heat acclimation among runners. Best of all, they look like clothes and not trash bags.

Get it here for $70 

3 of 5
Scio
Scio Food Scanner

The future looks like this hand-held device, which uses a microspectrometer to scan actual foods (not bar codes) and tell you what they’re composed of. So scan a tomato or a piece of steak, and you’ll get all the vitals—calories, fat, carbs, and more.

Get it here for $299

4 of 5
NutrioBullet Balance
Nutribullet Balance

This Bluetooth-enabled blender weighs ingredients as you add them, calculates nutritional data, tracks your wellness goals, and walks you through more than 100 smoothie recipes. It’s a very smart way to make breakfast.

Get it here for $150

5 of 5
Peloton
Peloton Tread

Running is a great workout, but it gets boring. Peloton Tread keeps you motivated with high-energy, instructor-led runs and upbeat music, plus some off-treadmill strength and core exercises to round out your workout.

Get it here for $3,995

Topics:
Comments