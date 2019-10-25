3 Reasons Why Going Vegan Could Be Bad For You

The vegan diet has been proven to be great for weight loss and has been linked to a lower risk of diabetes and cancer, so there are plenty of reasons to consider going plant-based.

Fitness guru Dave Asprey, founder of Bulletproof and New York Times bestselling author, went vegan a few years ago and said he loved it. His energy increased, and he thought he had found the secret to ultimate health. But after a while, Asprey’s body started to deteriorate and his health suffered. Once he gave up veganism, he said, he got back to proper health.

He outlined his journey in his newest book, Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever. As plant-based diets continue to soar in popularity, bolstered by big-time athletes such as Cam Newton and Kai Greene adopting the lifestyle, people have been asking whether these superstars and others can thrive without meat or eggs. Asprey says yes, but their recovery and longterm health will suffer—so they won’t be able to keep it up for too long.

“They’re not giving their body the proper building blocks,” he says. Here are a few reasons why Asprey believes the plant-based diet is unsuitable not just for athletes, but everyday people.