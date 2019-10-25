Fancy/Veer/Corbis / Getty

3 Reasons Why Going Vegan Could Be Bad For You

Author and fitness guru David Asprey breaks down his personal experience with going vegan.

Fancy/Veer/Corbis / Getty

The vegan diet has been proven to be great for weight loss and has been linked to a lower risk of diabetes and cancer, so there are plenty of reasons to consider going plant-based.

Fitness guru Dave Asprey, founder of Bulletproof and New York Times bestselling author, went vegan a few years ago and said he loved it. His energy increased, and he thought he had found the secret to ultimate health. But after a while, Asprey’s body started to deteriorate and his health suffered. Once he gave up veganism, he said, he got back to proper health.

He outlined his journey in his newest book, Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever. As plant-based diets continue to soar in popularity, bolstered by big-time athletes such as Cam Newton and Kai Greene adopting the lifestyle, people have been asking whether these superstars and others can thrive without meat or eggs. Asprey says yes, but their recovery and longterm health will suffer—so they won’t be able to keep it up for too long.

“They’re not giving their body the proper building blocks,” he says. Here are a few reasons why Asprey believes the plant-based diet is unsuitable not just for athletes, but everyday people.

Foxys Forest Manufacture / Shutterstock
It’s a Trap

There’s something called the “vegan trap,” according to Asprey. This is a phenomenon where in the first few weeks of going vegan, one feels better and more energetic than when they were omnivorous.

“Of course, if you give up all the junk you’ve been eating for most of your life you’re going to feel good,” he says. However, he adds, on a subcellular level you’re depriving your body of essential nutrients. When you switch from eating animal fats to omega-6 polyunsaturated fats, you prevent thyroid horomones from binding to receptors.

One study also found that polyunsaturated fatty acids, found in many plant foods, impair communication within the cell, impair the action of enzymes that dissolve blood clots, and digest dietary protein.

Over time, this slows down your metabolism, leads to brain fog, and decreases your energy levels. Vegans, Asprey claims, have a hard time believing their diet might be to blame for this because of the initial jolt of energy they got from the diet. “That’s why it’s called the vegan trap,” he says.

Janine Lamontagne / Getty
Some Plants Shouldn’t Be Eaten

Asprey points out that some plants simply don’t want to be eaten, and through evolution have developed ways to prevent being consumed by animals. One of these ways is through lectins, an anti-nutrient that has been found to increase digestive issues.

A Harvard study also found that phytohaemagglutinin, a type of lectin, can cause red blood cells to clump together and cause nausea, diarrhea, and bloating. Lectins can also cause the body to not properly absorb certain nutrients and minerals.

Most side effects of lectins can be avoided by properly preparing foods, such as cooking beans, though some side effects will still remain. 

It's important to note that lectins also have some benefits, as they’ve been found to be a powerful source of antioxidants.

Syda Productions / Shutterstock
Decreased Protein/Creatine Levels

This is probably the thing vegans are most tired of hearing about, but some studies have shown there’s reason to be concerned about plant-based dieters’ protein intakes. Plant protein is not as bioavailable—meaning not as easily digestible—as animal protein. One 2011 study found that you’d need 1.0 grams of protein per pound of bodyweight on a plant-based diet, compared to 0.6-0.8 for those who eat meat.

Another study also found that plant-based foods have lower creatine levels, which could affect exercise performance.

