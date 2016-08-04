The 7 Percent Body Fat Diet

We're gonna go ahead and estimate that the average gym-going dude probably has about 15 percent body fat. That's well within healthy levels, but it’s not going to turn many heads on the beach. To look that good, you need to get below 10 percent—the point at which most guys can see some definition—and ideally as low as seven percent. That seems to be the magic number, the body fat percentage when guys become "shredded," "diced," and even "genetically gifted" (haters always gonna hate).

How do you reach the abdominal promised land? The plan is simple: six-pack, seven percent, eight weeks. Let's go.

The Plan

If you’re already working out and in decent shape, you’re probably halfway to seven percent body fat—hovering at around 15 percent. We’re going to take you through the other half of the journey. (If your body fat is currently higher, that’s OK. We can’t promise you’ll get to seven percent in eight weeks, but you may cut your number in half.) The strategy is to gradually increase your weight training and cardio while cutting calories and carbs. The last few weeks will be challenging, but remind yourself that it’s only for a short time. Follow the meal plan we’ve outlined for all eight weeks. We’ve given you parameters for your workouts, but the specific exercises, sets, and reps are up to you. Since nutrition is the most important aspect of getting lean, you need to hit the macronutrient numbers we’ve listed. You can adjust the meals you eat a bit to suit your palate, but try to replicate the numbers as best you can. To help make your diet more enjoyable, we’ve provided recipes for three delicious meals that won’t derail your progress.

SEE ALSO: The 10 Best Hangover Helpers