8 Food Safety Tips to Keep in Mind When Preparing Meat

1. Store Raw Meat Properly

Once you purchase your meat, it’s important to store it properly once you get home. Always refrigerate meat within two hours of food shopping, or one hour if the temperature is 90° or higher.

Make sure the meat is wrapped before placing in the fridge in order to maintain quality and prevent meat juices from dripping onto other foods. If you’re going to freeze your meat, wrap the package over its original packaging with foil or plastic wrap.