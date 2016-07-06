7 Healthy Probiotic Foods You Should Be Eating

Your intestines are home to 500 million bacteria, some good and some bad. Recent research suggests that the more good bacteria in your gut, the stronger your immune system will be. Probiotics are often referred to as “good bacteria”—they help the body absorb important vitamins and minerals, including calcium, iron, chromium, and vitamins A, D, E, and K, just to name a few.

Work these seven probiotic-rich foods into your eating routine to boost your intestinal—and overall—health.