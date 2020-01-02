From magazine and influencer profiles, to the Olympia stage and Muscle Beach, if you’ve got the body, showing off your hard work physically is incredibly gratifying.



But when it comes down to the nitty gritty of what it actually takes to achieve that goal, the uninitiated might feel overwhelmed when they realize that eliminating sugar and adding an extra cardio session to your weekly split won’t cut it if you want a cover-worthy figure. Luckily, even the most seasoned fitness pros know that adding a little ammo to your arsenal will elevate your look to the next level.



Insert the fat burner, your not-so-secret weapon to helping your body achieve that truly shredded appearance when it seems diet and exercise are just not enough. Benefits go beyond simply aiding in removing the last layer of stubborn body fat, many actually provide some extra all-important energy that starts lacking once you drop your calories.

Therefore, to assist you in your quest to find the best fat burners of the year, we are proud to present he Top 10 Fat Burners for 2020.

Many new products have come on the market but still none have managed to challenge Alpha Lean-7, as it claims the #1 position for the 4th year in a row. Customers continue to make it their go-to when it comes to fat loss as its repurchase rate now dwarfs the rest of entire Top 10 Fat Burners combined. Users have suggested that is the best all-around fat burner with its thermogenic effects and appetite suppression being second to none. In the beginning, there was Ephedra, and then DMAA came on the scene—now there is Alpha Lean-7 whose innovative formulation represents a paradigm shift that has changed the industry forever.

Need to put some muscle into your fat loss? Look no further than the Muscle Sculptor as it claims the #2 spot. A 2-in-1 product that is both a potent fat burner and natural anabolic, it helps users to harden muscle mass while shedding body fat, ideal for those looking to develop a chiseled physique. Customers have reported a steady fat loss and are loving the results so much that they are picking up additional bottles to extend their fat loss out to 8 weeks.

Fit Throid claims the third position, but is also the highest rated non-stim fat burner as it takes a commonly overlooked approach to fat loss by stimulating your thyroid. Its formula mimics the thyroid hormone to help increase your metabolism, curb your appetite, and activate thermogenesis. Many customers use this as a standalone and some are even stacking it with other stimulated fat burners to ratchet up their fat loss.

If you are dieting and training hard but still failing to lose weight, Corti Combat may be the missing link to your fat loss. It helps to reduce the stress hormone cortisol, which causes increased fat storage and muscle loss when left unchecked. User feedback has continued to improve as well as customer repurchase rate.

Exotherm is the only transdermal fat burner in the top 10, and functions as both a fat burner and estrogen reducer. Due to this we suggest only men use this product. User feedback has been strong and many have reported improved workout performance.

Lean Xtreme has been a consistent customer favorite for years now and is highly effective at burning body fat without the use of stimulants. Many have reported that it performs especially well when it comes to stubborn belly fat.

Demon Burn 50 returns to the top 10 for the fifth year in a row with arguably one of the strongest appetite reduction formulas available today. As a hardcore fat loss aid, Demon Burn 50 also delivers in terms of intense energy, mental alertness, and stands out as a great value as it is one of the few fat burners on the market that comes with 100 servings per bottle.

Blue Ice is a clean and cool energy fat burner that helps to transport fat to your muscles to be used as fuel. Users have also reported improved mood and reduced appetite with one Blue Ice.

Arson is one of the newest fat burners to hit the top 10 and comes in with extreme potency when it comes to energy. This fat burner should only be used by those with a high stimulant tolerance.

One of the few fat burners that you can use at any time of the day, Trojan Horse tricks your body into using much more energy than it actually needs to assist in the production of its muscle fuel (ATP), resulting in more calories burned and more fat incinerated.

This content is supplied and sponsored by StrongSupplements.com. This list was generated and created by Strong Supplement Shop. For more information, visit http://www.strongsupplements.com.