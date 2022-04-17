RAD-140 (Testolone) Results: I Tried It For 8 Weeks. Does It Work?

RAD 140 is a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) that’s supposed to boost strength, increase muscle mass, and torch body fat.

If you’re looking to get muscular and ripped, this might be the SARM for you.

RAD 140, also known as Testolone, is said to be safer than anabolic steroids and causes fewer side effects.

But does it work?

I tried it for eight weeks, so keep reading my RAD 140 review to find out!

What is RAD 140 aka Testolone?

RAD 140 was developed by a company called Radius Health.

It looks like an off-white powder and is water-soluble.

Other companies have started producing RAD 140 in capsule form to appeal to the fitness and bodybuilding market.

RAD140 has not yet passed phase 2 clinical trials and has not been evaluated by the FDA, but it is well-known in fitness and bodybuilding circles and is commonly referred to as “Testolone.”

Let’s take a closer look at the supposed benefits of RAD 140.

Benefits of RAD 140

RAD 140 is currently classified as “reference material” and offers no benefits to humans from a legal and research standpoint.

However, “researchers” interested in the benefits of RAD 140 may find the following interesting:

This 2019 study by Zierau et al. found that RAD 140 shows “agonistic properties in anabolic target tissues while inducing antagonistic or only weak agonistic effects in reproductive organs.” In other words, Testolone has anabolic effects on muscle tissue without impacting the prostate, seminal vesicles, and other androgen-affected tissues.

The same study also noted that while RAD 140 is a non-steroidal compound, it is included on the list of prohibited substances by the World Anti-Doping Agency. This strongly suggests that RAD 140 offers performance-enhancing benefits in humans.

This 2021 metabolic study into the use of RAD 140 in racehorses suggests that RAD 140 is used as a doping agent and may offer animal anabolic and performance-enhancing benefits.

In 2021, the first-in-human Phase 1 study involving Testolone found preliminary evidence that RAD 140 offers “target engagement” of metastatic breast cancer (mBC) tissue. The study by LoRusso et al. concluded that RAD 140 shows strong “antitumor activity” and has efficacy as an oral mBC treatment.

Anecdotal evidence by users of RAD140 will tell you that it’s beneficial when it comes to gaining muscle and may also be good for burning fat and getting ripped without losing any muscle mass.

While these research findings are encouraging, let’s look at some of the side effects associated with RAD 140.

Side Effects of RAD 140

There is substantial research on RAD 140 to improve physical performance, but very little published data shows what side effects it may cause, especially with long-term use.

The Phase 1 breast cancer study by LoRusso et al. noted that RAD 140 had “an acceptable safety profile” when administered at 50 mg, 100 mg, or 150 mg per day.

However, patients experienced the following treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs):

Elevated AST

ALT

Total blood bilirubin

Vomiting

Dehydration

Decreased appetite and weight

One report of a 52-year-old man developing drug-induced liver injury after taking RAD 140.

This report, written by Barbara et al., stated that the patient became ill after taking two products containing RAD 140 (Alpha Bolic and Alpha Elite). It took three months for his liver enzyme values to return to normal.

Compared to steroids, Testolone is relatively safe, but there are some worrying side effects.

I decided to give it a try.

My RAD 140 (Testolone) Results

When I heard about RAD 140, I liked that it seemed to support muscle growth without causing steroid-related side effects.

I’ve been lifting weights for years but have never seen serious gains, so I wondered whether RAD 140 could help.

I work out regularly, eat clean and keep my diet in check (apart from the occasional cheat day), so it seemed like RAD 140 might help maximize my results.

My main reservation was the effect RAD 140 might have on my liver.

So, I booked in with my doctor to have a liver function test before and after the cycle, and it turned out my liver was in good health.

I found it easy to buy RAD 140 online, so I ordered enough for eight weeks and started my first cycle.

Here’s what happened:

RAD 140 is simple to take; you need to take one or two capsules with a glass of water every morning. As a newbie, I started with one capsule (10mg), but I’ve heard of people taking double that.

To be honest, nothing happened for the first three weeks, and I wondered whether RAD 140 was a scam. I didn’t notice any significant changes in my strength, power, or endurance levels.

By the fourth week, I noticed my endurance levels started to increase. It was nothing crazy at first, but I noticed that my normal weights seemed more manageable, and I felt like I had “more in the tank” for a few extra reps.

By the seventh and eighth weeks, I felt strong enough to start adding 5-10kg to the bar. I also noticed that my sets seemed “easier” to get through.

At around this time, I started noticing my hair “shed.” I knew that hair loss was one possible side effect of taking SARMS, but I didn’t think it would happen to me. My hair became noticeably thinner, and strands started coming out every time I ran my fingers through it.

At the end of my RAD 140 cycle, I could see real changes in the mirror; my abs were more defined, and I had more vascularity in my arms and shoulders. I was excited by these changes, and even my friends noticed my gains, but I wasn’t happy about the hair loss because people saw that too.

After using RAD 140 for eight weeks, I was impressed with the physical results. It gave me more energy, definition, strength, and power, and I looked pretty jacked.

Would I Recommend RAD 140?

No, I wouldn’t.

I didn’t realize hair loss could happen so quickly and for me, packing on a few extra pounds of muscle isn’t worth losing my hair over.

The other serious downside was that RAD 140 did elevate my liver enzyme values which was concerning, but they did return to normal after I stopped using it for a month.

In all honesty, I can’t recommend RAD 140. Yes, I did gain strength and muscle, but the side effects aren’t worth it.

I Found Something Better Than RAD 140!

If RAD 140 didn’t produce any side effects, I would recommend it.

The muscle growth, definition, and ripped abs I got from it were great.

So, when I heard about a product called Testol 140 which offers the same benefits as RAD140 but without the side effects, I had to give it a try.

So, I went ahead and bought some!

I’ve been using Testol 140 for about 6 weeks now and love it:

I have more energy.

I’m sleeping better.

I’m lifting heavier.

Feeling more explosive during sets.

Recovering faster.

And I’m gaining muscle faster and feeling more anabolic.

If you’re looking for something to help you gain muscle and improve your physique, then I would recommend Testol 140 over RAD 140.

I’m filling out my t-shirts more, gaining muscle fast, and people are noticing.

It feels like RAD 140 without any of the nasty side effects.

Plus, it comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee. So, if you’re not impressed you can get a refund.

Click here to visit the official Testol 140 website and see what it can do for you!

