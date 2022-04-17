RAD-140 (Testolone) Results: I Tried It For 8 Weeks. Does It Work?

28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
RAD 140 is a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) that’s supposed to boost strength, increase muscle mass, and torch body fat.
If you’re looking to get muscular and ripped, this might be the SARM for you.
RAD 140, also known as Testolone, is said to be safer than anabolic steroids and causes fewer side effects.
But does it work?
I tried it for eight weeks, so keep reading my RAD 140 review to find out!
RAD 140 was developed by a company called Radius Health.
It looks like an off-white powder and is water-soluble.
Other companies have started producing RAD 140 in capsule form to appeal to the fitness and bodybuilding market.
RAD140 has not yet passed phase 2 clinical trials and has not been evaluated by the FDA, but it is well-known in fitness and bodybuilding circles and is commonly referred to as “Testolone.”
Let’s take a closer look at the supposed benefits of RAD 140.
RAD 140 is currently classified as “reference material” and offers no benefits to humans from a legal and research standpoint.
However, “researchers” interested in the benefits of RAD 140 may find the following interesting:
Anecdotal evidence by users of RAD140 will tell you that it’s beneficial when it comes to gaining muscle and may also be good for burning fat and getting ripped without losing any muscle mass.
While these research findings are encouraging, let’s look at some of the side effects associated with RAD 140.
There is substantial research on RAD 140 to improve physical performance, but very little published data shows what side effects it may cause, especially with long-term use.
The Phase 1 breast cancer study by LoRusso et al. noted that RAD 140 had “an acceptable safety profile” when administered at 50 mg, 100 mg, or 150 mg per day.
However, patients experienced the following treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs):
One report of a 52-year-old man developing drug-induced liver injury after taking RAD 140.
This report, written by Barbara et al., stated that the patient became ill after taking two products containing RAD 140 (Alpha Bolic and Alpha Elite). It took three months for his liver enzyme values to return to normal.
Compared to steroids, Testolone is relatively safe, but there are some worrying side effects.
I decided to give it a try.
When I heard about RAD 140, I liked that it seemed to support muscle growth without causing steroid-related side effects.
I’ve been lifting weights for years but have never seen serious gains, so I wondered whether RAD 140 could help.
I work out regularly, eat clean and keep my diet in check (apart from the occasional cheat day), so it seemed like RAD 140 might help maximize my results.
My main reservation was the effect RAD 140 might have on my liver.
So, I booked in with my doctor to have a liver function test before and after the cycle, and it turned out my liver was in good health.
I found it easy to buy RAD 140 online, so I ordered enough for eight weeks and started my first cycle.
Here’s what happened:
After using RAD 140 for eight weeks, I was impressed with the physical results. It gave me more energy, definition, strength, and power, and I looked pretty jacked.
No, I wouldn’t.
I didn’t realize hair loss could happen so quickly and for me, packing on a few extra pounds of muscle isn’t worth losing my hair over.
The other serious downside was that RAD 140 did elevate my liver enzyme values which was concerning, but they did return to normal after I stopped using it for a month.
In all honesty, I can’t recommend RAD 140. Yes, I did gain strength and muscle, but the side effects aren’t worth it.
If RAD 140 didn’t produce any side effects, I would recommend it.
The muscle growth, definition, and ripped abs I got from it were great.
So, when I heard about a product called Testol 140 which offers the same benefits as RAD140 but without the side effects, I had to give it a try.
So, I went ahead and bought some!
I’ve been using Testol 140 for about 6 weeks now and love it:
If you’re looking for something to help you gain muscle and improve your physique, then I would recommend Testol 140 over RAD 140.
I’m filling out my t-shirts more, gaining muscle fast, and people are noticing.
It feels like RAD 140 without any of the nasty side effects.
Plus, it comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee. So, if you’re not impressed you can get a refund.
Click here to visit the official Testol 140 website and see what it can do for you!