Build Muscle

7 Things You Need to Know About HGH

Here are a few things you probably didn't know about human growth hormone.

by
Human growth hormone, or HGH, is produced naturally in the body. It’s necessary for cell growth and regeneration, increasing muscle mass and bone density, and just keeping the body in good working order. Our bodies produce its highest levels of HGH into our 20s, before production begins to dip.

Typically available at a big price tag, the rich and famous utilize HGH for its potential anti-aging and other benefits, while bodybuilders and professional athletes have been known to use HGH to help give them a competitive advantage. HGH has also been linked to other physiological enhancements—everything from increasing sex drive to sleep and mood. There's still little research backing up all of these claims, but here’s some background on HGH that we do know.

1. The Early Days of HGH

In the 1960s, scientists began using HGH to treat children with growth disorders caused by irregularities in the pituitary gland that impacted their growth rate. (On the flip side of this, excessive HGH in the body can cause acromegaly—a condition that causes connective and facial bone tissue to experience accelerated growth.) Their source of HGH back then: cadavers. It took 20 years to create a synthetic version. One awful side effect of harvesting from cadavers was Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a condition that can deteriorate the brain—triggered by a nefarious protein called a prion often found in HGH.

2. It’s All in Your Head

In the human body, human growth hormone production is regulated by your anterior pituitary gland, a pea-size structure at the base of the brain. Healthy adult men typically have less than five nanograms per milliliter circulating in the blood. Healthy females can produce about twice that amount for child-bearing purposes. Levels for both sexes peak during puberty and drop sharply starting in the early 20s.

3. It’s Not Testosterone

HGH is not testosterone. Most people already know this, but you may be surprised by how many still correlate the two. Testosterone is a steroidal hormone that, when taken orally, applied topically, or injected, enhances male characteristics. HGH is a protein that activates a receptor that tells cells to initiate growth.

4. Losing Steam

HGH levels peak during puberty, start to slide in your 20s, and nosedive in your 30s. Levels of HGH continue to decline until you reach the big gym in the sky. Known as somatopause, and colloquially referred to as “menopause” or “middle-age spread,” this ongoing drag can result in weight gain, loss of bone density, cholesterol issues, and lower sex drive.

5. Fountain of Youth

Human growth hormone is not a proven fountain of youth. HGH levels decrease as we age, and while HGH has been boasted as an anti-aging supplement—particularly among the rich and famous—with claims that it can help improve skin’s elasticity and stimulate cell growth and cell regeneration, there is still very little research backing up this claim.

New England Journal of Medicine study found that HGH showed some improvement in the muscle tone and body composition of 21 men, ages 61 to 81. The control group of this particular study was so small that there's still very little substantial evidence supporting HGH's anti-aging claims. Entrepreneurs and celebrities are loyal followers of the anti-aging “powers” of HGH. PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel once said that he plans to live to the age of 120 with the help of a paleo diet and HGH therapy. “It helps maintain muscle mass, so you’re much less likely to get bone injuries and arthritis,” he said. 

And it's not for those without deep pockets. Like all hormone replacement therapy, HGH can only be administered by a licensed medical professional, and "anti-aging shots” can run upward of $15,000 a pop.

One thing we do know is that the potential side effects of using synthetic HGH can far outweigh any potential benefits. Side effects can include: high blood pressure, heart failure, swelling, diabetes, and more. 

6. Bigger, But Maybe Not Stronger

California researchers gave a group of mostly male athletes HGH injections for 20 days; other participants in the study were given a placebo. At the 20-day mark, the HGH group had added close to five pounds of mass compared with the placebo group, but gains in strength or exercise capacity were not conclusive. Also, the HGH athletes retained more fluid and tired more easily. 

7. Survey Says…

Dallas Mavericks owner and Shark Tank “Shark,” Mark Cuban, got FDA approval to give a single grant to the University of Michigan for an exploratory study to examine the efficacy of HGH in aiding in muscle recovery after ACL surgery. Despite the negativity surrounding HGH in the sports world, Cuban believes there are real benefits in bringing HGH therapy into the mainstream. "I love to test and challenge any schools of thought that have not been thought out," he told ESPN. "This partnership was a great first step towards finding the facts about HGH." Specifically, the University of Michigan is researching the short-term effects of HGH therapy, including its effectiveness in avoid muscle atrophy post surgery. 

