7 Things You Need to Know About HGH

5. Fountain of Youth

Human growth hormone is not a proven fountain of youth. HGH levels decrease as we age, and while HGH has been boasted as an anti-aging supplement—particularly among the rich and famous—with claims that it can help improve skin’s elasticity and stimulate cell growth and cell regeneration, there is still very little research backing up this claim.

A New England Journal of Medicine study found that HGH showed some improvement in the muscle tone and body composition of 21 men, ages 61 to 81. The control group of this particular study was so small that there's still very little substantial evidence supporting HGH's anti-aging claims. Entrepreneurs and celebrities are loyal followers of the anti-aging “powers” of HGH. PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel once said that he plans to live to the age of 120 with the help of a paleo diet and HGH therapy. “It helps maintain muscle mass, so you’re much less likely to get bone injuries and arthritis,” he said.

And it's not for those without deep pockets. Like all hormone replacement therapy, HGH can only be administered by a licensed medical professional, and "anti-aging shots” can run upward of $15,000 a pop.

One thing we do know is that the potential side effects of using synthetic HGH can far outweigh any potential benefits. Side effects can include: high blood pressure, heart failure, swelling, diabetes, and more.