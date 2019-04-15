Build Muscle
7 Things You Need to Know About HGH
Here are a few things you probably didn't know about human growth hormone.
Human growth hormone, or HGH, is produced naturally in the body. It’s necessary for cell growth and regeneration, increasing muscle mass and bone density, and just keeping the body in good working order. Our bodies produce its highest levels of HGH into our 20s, before production begins to dip.
Typically available at a big price tag, the rich and famous utilize HGH for its potential anti-aging and other benefits, while bodybuilders and professional athletes have been known to use HGH to help give them a competitive advantage. HGH has also been linked to other physiological enhancements—everything from increasing sex drive to sleep and mood. There's still little research backing up all of these claims, but here’s some background on HGH that we do know.