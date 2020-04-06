8 Gym Machine Exercises That Can Be Swapped For Free Weights

Gyms are still closed. People continue to practice socially distancing and self-quarantining with their families. So while we’re all shuttered in pace, we still gotta train. Trouble is, not everyone has the gym equipment to maintain their usual workout routine. That means we need to adapt and adjust to keep our gains.

That’s why over the past few weeks we’ve been offering bodyweight training tips and free-weights-training tips to alleviate the separation anxiety from your trusty iron. To fill that void, here are our best exercise swaps that can be done at home with the equipment you may already have.

We understand that not everyone can afford or have the space to install gym equipment such as a power rack, smith machine, or even bench. So use the tools you do have (dumbbells, barbell, and an adjustable bench) to turn gym-specific machine moves into ultra-effective home exercises.

Here, we help you soup up the most popular machine moves for at-home use by identifying basic exercises that replace the machines, along with detailed instructions for unique variations. Now you never have to leave home again!