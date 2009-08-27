15 Exercises for Massive Forearms
You want to lose pounds, shed fat and preserve muscle through the magic of high-intensity interval training (HIIT), but you need a break from cardio machines and want a progression that’ll take 10 minutes or less. Our old-school setup – a barbell and plates, some floor space and a measure of testicular fortitude – will give your conditioning the boost it deserves.