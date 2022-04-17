As a 48 year old man, I was suffering from low sex drive, fatigue, weight gain, brain fog and feeling stressed out and irritable.

I started eating better and working out more, but no matter what I tried, nothing seemed to help.

But when a friend told me about the amazing results he’d experienced with the Supercharged Male Stack, and I had to try it for myself.

I noticed a difference right away, but after about 90 days, I was frankly BLOWN AWAY!

If you want to improve your performance in the gym, at work, and in the bedroom, then keep reading to learn more about…

The 3 supplements in the Supercharged Male Stack

The key ingredients for optimizing male performance on all levels

My results after taking The Supercharged Male Stack for 90 days

#1 – OPTIMIZE TESTOSTERONE LEVELS WITH T-DRIVE

T-Drive is the natural testosterone booster from Inno Supps, and after doing some research, I believe it’s the most effective supplement of its kind on the market.

The ingredients in T-Drive work together to support a man’s free testosterone levels, the hormones responsible for our “masculine” traits.

One of the biggest enemies of testosterone is cortisol, aka the stress hormone. As daily stress adds up, cortisol levels rise, blocking the effects of testosterone and making it harder for your body to produce more.

That’s why T-drive contains 675 mg of KSM-66®.

KSM-66® is a special extract of ashwagandha proven to lower cortisol by 27.9%. But that’s just the start…

In one study, male patients with a low sperm count who consumed 675 mg of KSM-66® ashwagandha daily experienced a:

167% increase in sperm count

53% increase in semen volume

57% increase in sperm motility and a

17% increase in serum testosterone levels.

Yes, you read that right.

Not only does KSM-66® fight cortisol and boost free testosterone, it’s also shown to supercharge sperm production and give men BIGGER LOADS!!!

Plus, T-Drive is chock-full of 10 more natural ingredients shown to boost testosterone levels and sexual performance in men of all ages:

Boron – Boosts free testosterone levels by fighting SHBG

– Boosts free testosterone levels by fighting SHBG Zinc – Shown to nearly double free testosterone levels in men ages 55 – 73

– Shown to nearly double free testosterone levels in men ages 55 – 73 Magnesium – Known to reduce cortisol levels, boost testosterone, and promote muscle strength

– Known to reduce cortisol levels, boost testosterone, and promote muscle strength Niacin – Shown to boost testosterone levels and improve erectile function

– Shown to boost testosterone levels and improve erectile function Vitamin D3 – Recent studies showed Vitamin D helped boost testosterone on all levels

– Recent studies showed Vitamin D helped boost testosterone on all levels Coleus Forskohlii – Said to decrease body fat and boost lean muscle mass

– Said to decrease body fat and boost lean muscle mass Tribulus Terrestris – May help men with erectile dysfunction, increased sex drive and increased testosterone levels

– May help men with erectile dysfunction, increased sex drive and increased testosterone levels Epimedium – Said to help increase libido and decrease “downtime” after ejaculation

– Said to help increase libido and decrease “downtime” after ejaculation Fenugreek – Also shown to nearly DOUBLE free testosterone levels in just 8 weeks

This potent combination of natural ingredients in T-Drive will optimize testosterone levels and boost performance in all areas, making it a must have supplement for men.

#2 – SUPERCHARGE CIRCULATION WITH NITRO WOOD

Many men underestimate the importance of healthy blood flow when it comes to performance.

Better blood flow…

Increases strength and endurance in the gym

Improves muscle recovery while reducing soreness

Improves mental clarity, focus and energy

Plus, as you probably know, healthy circulation is critical for getting an erection, keeping it up AND even lasting longer with less “downtime” after ejaculation.

Nitric oxide is your lifeline for improving blood flow to the entire body when and where you need it.

S7™, the main ingredient in Nitro Wood, has been clinically shown to help your body increase nitric oxide production by up to 230%.

Nitro Wood also includes a blend of other natural ingredients shown to help support healthy circulation:

Vitamin C – Helps keep your arteries flexible and promotes smoother blood flow

– Helps keep your arteries flexible and promotes smoother blood flow Niacin – Increases blood vessel size which helps with blood flow and erectile dysfunction

– Increases blood vessel size which helps with blood flow and erectile dysfunction Maritime Pine Bark – Enhances nitric oxide production, encourages healthy blood flow and improves strength and endurance

– Enhances nitric oxide production, encourages healthy blood flow and improves strength and endurance Cinnamon – Helps expand blood vessels and improve blood flow

– Helps expand blood vessels and improve blood flow Beetroot – This superfood helps improve blood flow and is known to help lower blood pressure.

– This superfood helps improve blood flow and is known to help lower blood pressure. Garlic – Acts as a vasodilator to relax blood vessels for better flow

– Acts as a vasodilator to relax blood vessels for better flow Grape Seed – Grape seed is known to boost nitric oxide production in the body.

With a natural 230% boost of Nitric Oxide along with 6 other circulation boosting ingredients, Nitro Wood will give you an incredible boost in performance!

#3 – QUALITY SLEEP WITH NIGHT SHRED BLACK

Quality sleep is critical for natural testosterone production, muscle recovery, energy levels, and overall health.

Sadly, most men struggle to get 8 hours of uninterrupted sleep every night, and the results are fatigue, mental fog and even weight gain.

That’s why Inno Supps included Night Shred Black with the Supercharged Male Stack.

The main ingredient, Zylaria is shown to increase your body’s GABA production, which helps relax the nervous system from the inside out.

As a result, you’ll fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, wake up energized with less stress and a better mood!

Plus, Night Shred Black includes these natural ingredients shown to help improve sleep and help your body burn fat while you sleep!

GABA – GABA is a chemical produced in the brain that helps reduce anxiety and relaxes nerves.

– GABA is a chemical produced in the brain that helps reduce anxiety and relaxes nerves. Chamomile – This flower is great for relaxation and is widely known as a mild tranquilizer and sleep-inducer.

– This flower is great for relaxation and is widely known as a mild tranquilizer and sleep-inducer. Passionflower Powder – shown to have calming effects and is often used as a natural remedy for insomnia and anxiety.

– shown to have calming effects and is often used as a natural remedy for insomnia and anxiety. Valerian Root Powder – shown to help achieve deep, restful sleep.

– shown to help achieve deep, restful sleep. CLA – goFAT® – stimulates fat-burning in the body..

– stimulates fat-burning in the body.. Grains of Paradise (Paradoxine®) – helps boost the metabolism by stimulating the body to produce more brown adipose tissue.

– helps boost the metabolism by stimulating the body to produce more brown adipose tissue. L-Carnitine, L-Tartrate – known to help enhance fat burn and is excellent for exercise recovery and athletic performance.

– known to help enhance fat burn and is excellent for exercise recovery and athletic performance. (5-HTP) L-Tryptophan – increases the production of serotonin, which helps improve sleep, appetite and mood.

– increases the production of serotonin, which helps improve sleep, appetite and mood. Melatonin – Melatonin may help people fall asleep faster and sleep better.

By promoting deep sleep while priming your body to burn fat, Night Shred Black is a game changer for optimal performance, overall health, and a lean strong physique!

THE SUPERCHARGED MALE STACK: TRIPLE THREAT MALE PERFORMANCE BOOST

By optimizing your hormone levels, supercharging circulation, and promoting great sleep the Supercharged Male Stack naturally helps:

Supercharge sexual desire and perfroance

Massively boost energy levels and physical endurance

Increase mental clarity and focus

Balance out your mood reignite your motivation

Accelerate weight loss for a shredded lean physique

The Supercharged Male stack gives your body everything it needs to reach peak performance in the gym, the bedroom and beyond.

After taking these products for 90 days,

I’ve lost over 20 lbs,

I wake up full of energy and peak mental focus ready to take on the day

I have more strength and endurance in the gym, yet my body recovers faster

But the best part is, my wife is thrilled! She loves the increase in my sex drive, my rock hard erections, and the fact that I last longer and go round after round!

And to my surprise, they weren’t kidding about “bigger loads!” My load size is incredible, and it drives my wife absolutely WILD!

CONCLUSION

After taking the Supercharged Male Stack for 90 days, I’ve experienced an amazing boost in performance in every aspect of my life.

I personally believe the Supercharged Male Stack works and is a must-have for any man looking to improve his performance in the gym, the bedroom and beyond.

Plus, all Inno Supps products are clean, natural, and made right here in the USA with a rigorous third party certification and testing process.

They stand by their products with a 30 day money back guarantee, so you can try the Supercharged Male Stack for yourself with NO risk.

Head on over to their site now to learn more and get your supply.