Days before WrestleMania 36, Charlotte Flair (née Ashley Fliehr) appeared on the Muscle & Fitness podcast M&F Reps (download the audio version here). Flair, 33, has held numerous championship titles in WWE since her debut on the company’s NXT brand in 2013.

The former M&F Hers cover star spoke with M&F’s chief content officer Zack Zeigler and celebrity trainer Don Saladino about a handful of topics, including what it was like performing in front of an empty arena at WrestleMania 36 (airing on April 4 and 5 on WWE network), how and why she recently pushed back against the online trolls who hurled insults at her, and what life has been like for her in sports-entertainment as Ric Flair’s daughter.

Here are some highlights from Charlotte’s interview on M&F Reps: