Retainers are inherently unsexy. Your mind is probably conjuring an image of your awkward adolescent self taking out a saliva-covered hunk of plastic. But Taiwanese dentist and artist Kuang-Yi Ku is challenging that perception, with his invention: a modified retainer he says can make blow jobs more enjoyable for you, gentlemen. He calls it his Fellatio Modification Project, New Scientist reports.

Ku created these retainers, custom-made for your partner’s mouth and personalized with small rubber bumps and ribs along the roof of the retainer to make oral sex more intense. For more information, read the full story at New Scientist.

To see how a sampling of women feel about the invention, keep reading:

“I would never buy one, but if a guy was that interested and could buy it, then I would give it a shot (then probably never use it again).” – Rachel W.

“I would love to try this retainer, but probably would never have it handy for when I’m giving a blow job. Also, would men really like it? That’s a lot of hardware to have in your mouth.” – Quinn A.

“I have a sensitive gag reflex, so no. And this seems just gross.” – Alexandra E.

“Nope. Dudes enjoy blow jobs enough as it is—and it’s already uncomfortable enough for my mouth. Definitely not adding some (most likely awkward and uncomfortable) contraption to that.” – Erica W.

“Why should a girl go through the trouble of getting a retainer (which not only is annoying, but also expensive) just to give a man more pleasure? If your girlfriend or wife is already using her mouth, then that should be enough.” – Rosie M.

“I might try this out, but would definitely worry that he’d suddenly start to have unrealistic expectations. Also, slightly creepy.” – Sasha L.

“Actually, yes! Why not try something out of the norm for better foreplay?” – Arianna V.

“I would never use this. Actually, I’ll start using it when they invent something to make going down on women feel better.” – Cara L.

“Can’t think of anything that would ruin the moment more than putting a retainer in…” – Lauren B.

“I’m stuck on the awkwardness of having this fitted in the first place. Am I going to my family orthodontist to have him mold my blow job retainer? No. Just, no.” – Olivia E.

“Um, no. I wouldn’t buy something to make BJs better. I would buy something to help men going down on women better, though.” – Melanie L.

“I think I would—that way I wouldn’t have to try so hard to cover my teeth with my lips.” – Nora G.

“I would feel a tad bit stupid wearing a blow job retainer. But in a long-term committed relationship, I’d give it a try.” – Sarah G.

“Honestly, I would totally try it. I hate giving blow jobs and am not very good at it (from avoiding it as much as possible), so I’ll try anything that can help make it better for him.” – Carissa M.

“Nope. That’s just weird.” – Erica M.

“I mean, once you get over the fact it’s a retainer, which has zero sex appeal, you realize this is basically a sex toy. So, yes, I’d give it a go.” – Tara L.

“Hmmm, my gut reaction is ‘no,’ but if given the opportunity I’d be interested in trying it out.” – Tracy Q.

“I can’t think of anything less sexy than a retainer. But I’ve got to admit: I’m intrigued. Plus, if I did this for my boyfriend, I’d like to think he’d be more enthusiastic about reciprocating oral sex.” – Lauren J.

“Would I use it? Sure, at the very least I’d try it out.” – Cora B.

“Nope. I don’t know what would be more awkward: Going to a dentist or orthodontist to make a mold for a blow job retainer or whipping this out with a new guy.” – Erin Y.