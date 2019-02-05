4 Signs You're Amazing in Bed

You’re basically a sex god, and your girlfriend agrees…right? Some women are pretty damn good at faking it, and (worse?) some men are terrible at telling the difference. Sure, there are some physiological signs that she adores everything you’re doing—her breathing changes, her body heats up, her muscles tense—but they’re usually subtle enough that you won’t be able to clearly identify them in the heat of the moment. So here are some non-physical signs that she thinks you’re just as amazing in bed as you think you are.

If she’s single-mindedly gunning for her own orgasm—your orgasm be damned—you’re doing it right. “As she gets close to orgasm, she enters a trance-like state,” says sex therapist Ian Kerner, author of She Comes First: The Thinking Man’s Guide to Pleasuring a Woman. “She’s no longer focused on you or what you want.” In other words, you’re so incredible between the sheets that she can no longer concentrate on anything but herself. Conversely, if she’s eager to please and really into getting you off, she may not be that into you, Kerner says.