The 7 Most Important Talks for a Great Sex Life

Ask any relationship therapist or couple who are in a lasting, healthy relationship and they'll tell you communication is the most important part of making things work. So it's no surprise that good communication also leads to better sex. Still, fear of ruffling your significant other’s feathers can cause you to clam up when it comes to talking honestly about sex, but sweeping hard-to-tackle topics under the rug can make finding out the answers (and changing bedroom behavior) even harder.

These must-have conversations are important to maintaining a healthy and fulfilling sexual relationship—and with our expert-approved strategies for approaching each, you’ll know exactly how to set the stage for intimate talks that will bring you even closer together and keep your sex life thriving.