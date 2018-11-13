7 Ways Too Much Porn Can Affect Your Sex Life

1. It gives you unrealistic expectations of sex...

A lot of men forget that porn is meant to be entertainment. Just like the movies don’t typically show what real life is like, porn doesn’t typically show what real sex is like. The problem is that most people fail to understand the important distinction between porn sex and real sex. They don’t realize all of the planning and communication that happens behind the scenes. They don’t know about the tremendous amount of work that goes into helping the male actors get and stay hard, helping the female actors get lubricated, and helping everyone have orgasms at the right time. They don’t realize that scenes are planned based on getting good angles or that clips are edited together to make a scene seem like it lasts longer.

Most of all, they don’t realize that the actors in porn films are usually, well, acting. Even if you rationally understand that porn sex isn’t real sex, seeing sex depicted in this way over and over again naturally starts to change your expectations of what sex should be like. If you’re consciously or subconsciously trying to imitate porn sex, you’re going to end up having some pretty bad sex.