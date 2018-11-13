Pekic / Getty
Sex
7 Ways Too Much Porn Can Affect Your Sex Life
Porn can be a healthy, fun way to explore your fantasies. But too much can have negative effects.
Porn is complicated. It can be incredibly sexy, arousing, and a lot of fun to watch on your own or with your partner. But, like many things, too much of it can start to seriously damage your life. Most men don’t take the time or effort to set healthy boundaries around their porn consumption, and they don’t realize that it has become a problem until they’re experiencing some of its damaging effects. Other men don’t recognize that some problems they’re experiencing are a result of their porn usage. Porn can play a healthy role in your life and your relationship, but you have to be aware of the potential impacts of watching too much. Here are seven ways that too much porn can harm your sex life.
1 of 7
emreogan / Getty
2 of 7
B2M Productions / Getty
3 of 7
becon / Getty
4 of 7
by ana gassent / Getty
5 of 7
PhotoAlto/Frederic Cirou / Getty
6 of 7
Photographer is my life. / Getty
7 of 7
RichVintage / Getty