8 Ways to Intensify Your Orgasms

All orgasms are awesome. But one of the best things about orgasms is that you can keep making them stronger and stronger.

That’s right: Just as you can train your musculature and your cardiovascular ability for better performance in the gym, you can also train your body to produce even more powerful orgasms in the bedroom. (Or anywhere, really.)

Ready to take your orgasms from good to mind-blowing? Here are eight tricks to intensify your orgasms.

1. Do Your Kegels

One of the easiest ways you can improve the intensity of your orgasms is by getting your pubococcygeal (PC) muscles in shape with exercises, commonly called “Kegels.” Your PC muscles wrap around your pelvis like a hammock, and they contract during orgasms. And like any other muscle in your body, they can be strengthened.

To find your PC muscles, wait until the next time you’re urinating. Try to cut off your flow of urine before your bladder is empty. You’ll feel an internal “pulling up” type of sensation. Those are your PC muscles. To exercise your PC muscles, squeeze and release them quickly 20 times in a row. Then try slowly squeezing, holding, and slowly releasing. Repeat 10 times. Over time, try to increase the amount of time you can hold your muscles at the top of the squeeze. Make sure you’re just squeezing the PC muscles themselves, but not your abs, thighs, or glutes. Do this entire routine one or two times per day.

2. Take Your Time

Explosive quickies can be fun, but you’ll usually find that your orgasm gets stronger the longer you prolong it. Delayed gratification is a powerful thing. Whether you’re with yourself or with a partner, try to experiment with lasting longer.

Unless you have incredible stamina, you’ll probably need to practice the Stop-Start technique to do this: When you find yourself getting close to orgasm, stop and take a breather until your arousal levels subside. Then start up again. See how long you can hold out.

3. Practice Edging

Edging is another way you can prolong and intensify your orgasm. Instead of simply trying to last longer, you want to try to get yourself as close to an orgasm as possible. You want to get right to the very edge of orgasm, without toppling over into an actual orgasm. If you imagine your arousal on a 1-10 spectrum, with 1 being just barely pleasurable and 10 being orgasm, try to get yourself to a 9. Back off and give yourself some time to cool down, then get back to a 9. Repeat as many times as you can stand, then see how intense your orgasm becomes.

4. Pay Attention to Sensation

This might sound like an obvious suggestion, but so many men don’t actually pay much attention to the sensation of pleasure in their bodies during sex. Most men get tripped up by performance anxieties, and worry about staying hard, lasting long enough, or pleasuring their partners. It’s easy to get stuck in your head. But if you’re spinning out in anxious thoughts, your orgasm isn’t going to feel very pleasurable. If you find yourself getting lost in your thoughts, try taking slow, deep breaths, and focusing your attention on your body. Try to describe to yourself what the sensations feel like.

5. Try a Penis Ring

Penis rings can be a really fun and simple way to make your orgasms more pleasurable. Penis rings, as the name implies, are rings you place over your penis. They restrict your blood flow, keeping your penis full and hard. If you’ve never used one before, I recommend buying a neoprene band that has an easy snap closure. (You want to be able to take the ring off quickly and easily if necessary.) Once you’re hard, place the ring over the base of your penis. Then proceed as normal. You may want to try practicing on your own first before using it with a partner.

6. Get Other Parts of Your Body Involved

It’s easy to get focused on your penis when you’re trying to intensify your orgasms, but pleasuring the rest of your body can be just as effective. Try to involve as much of your body’s hot spots as possible. In particular, your neck, nipples, and testicles can all benefit from some extra attention.

7. Try Anal Play

If you want to have truly explosive orgasms, anal play can get you there. The anus and rectum are packed with nerve endings. If you’re a newbie to anal play, try stroking the perineum, the smooth strip of skin between your anus and testicles. Or try simply placing a fingertip against your anus. Even just a bit of pressure against your anus can be wildly pleasurable.

If you want to take anal play to the next level, look for your prostate, which is located inside your rectum. It’s the male G-spot. You can use your fingers, your partner’s fingers, or a specially-designed prostate toy.

8. Play With Your Breath

Your breath can have a surprisingly powerful impact on your orgasm. Most men tend to breathe shallowly and rapidly during sex. This can not only lead to faster orgasms, but also can make the orgasms themselves less pleasurable, too.

Try really slowing down your breath. Think about “pulling your breath down into your body.” Imagine sending your breath down to the tips of your fingers and toes. It can also be hot to imagine that you’re breathing in and out of your penis. As you near orgasm, you may feel the temptation to speed up your breath or even hold it, but try to keep your breaths slow and steady. Your efforts will be rewarded with an intense orgasm.