The 9 Most Common Sex Questions, Answered

1. Does penis size matter?

I’ll give you the honest truth here: Yes, penis size matters. But not to the extent that you think, or in the ways that you think.

If you have penis-in-vagina intercourse, the woman being penetrated probably wants to feel a certain sense of fullness. But that fullness is really dependent on that individual woman’s preferences. Some women like a long penis, others like a shorter penis. Some like a girthy penis, others like a more slender penis. You could sleep with one woman who wishes you were packing a little more heat, another woman who thinks your penis is uncomfortably big, and yet another woman who thinks it’s just right. It’s just about the ways your bodies fit together—it’s not a personal judgment against you.

In general, bigger isn’t always better. A big penis can actually cause a lot of pain for the person being penetrated. The size of your penis is also a whole lot less important for anal sex than it is for vaginal sex. In fact, a smaller penis can actually be preferable for anal sex.