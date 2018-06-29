9 Things the Movies Get Wrong About Sex

7. A Poor Understanding of Kink

It’s bad enough seeing all the mistakes they make with vanilla sex in the movies, but kinky scenes are especially cringeworthy. Screenplay writers just don’t seem to have an understanding of kinky sex, nor have they bothered to consult with kink experts. Couples are shown casually engaging in kink and BDSM without any idea of what they’re doing or anything kinky is overblown into something that's dirty and wrong. Not only is it inaccurate, it could even be dangerous.

In the real world, kink can be incredibly sexy, but it’s important to do it in an informed and responsible way. If you’re using props or tools, you need to understand how to safely use those items. If you’re playing with domination and submission, you need to have conversations about boundaries and pick a safeword. If you’re doing any sort of pain play, you have to take safety precautions. Even seemingly simple things like choking a partner or pulling their hair have a technique behind them.