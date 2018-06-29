Seb Oliver / Getty
Sex
9 Things the Movies Get Wrong About Sex
Movies are messing with your vision of how sex works. Don’t believe these silly movie sex tropes.
Porn gets a lot of blame for depicting unrealistic sex—and rightfully so. But the movies are just as guilty of portraying sex in a way that’s inaccurate, unsexy, and just plain wrong.
Here are nine things the movies get wrong about sex.
1 of 9
Caiaimage/Trevor Adeline / Getty
2 of 9
SolStock / Getty
3 of 9
Anthony Bradshaw / Getty
4 of 9
PeopleImages / Getty
5 of 9
PeopleImages / Getty
6 of 9
B2M Productions / Getty
7 of 9
Nicholas Eveleigh / Getty
8 of 9
Tom Merton / Getty
9 of 9
Bjorn Vinter / Getty