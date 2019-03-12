8 Sex Positions That Help You Last Longer in Bed

Fact: The average amount of time it takes for a man to orgasm is approximately six minutes. Compared to the 10 to 20 minutes it takes for the average woman to orgasm, you've got a bit of a deficit to make up for. So while you shouldn't be too worried if you're not going for marathon hour-plus sessions, you might want to last a little longer in the sack. But before you start doing kegels and resorting to strange online remedies to last longer, you can increase your sexual endurance with something as simple as changing up your position.

Specific sex positions are an effective way to delay your gratification while building hers because they emphasize clitoral stimulation (rather than deep penetration) and put you in control, so you can ease off when you feel like you're on the brink. Here are eight positions that'll help you go out with a (aptly timed) bang.