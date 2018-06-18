5 Summer-Ready Abs Workouts

If thinking of taking your shirt off on the beach makes your stomach turn, it may be time to get those abs in check. Keep in mind that all the crunches in the world won't help if your diet consists of grilled cheese sandwiches and candy bars, but combining regular exercise with a healthy diet will have your abs beach-ready in time to soak in some rays this summer.

These five workouts should be done as a series. Weeks one through five and can be done again after the five weeks are up, just start at week one again and work down the list. Workouts can be done on their own or at the end of other larger workouts.