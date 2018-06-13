5 Sleeve-Busting Arm Workouts

Countless people come into the gym, throw some dumbbells and barbells around, grunt, and spend their rest periods flexing in the mirror to check for any microscopic changes. They might seem like pros, but they’re really putting a lot of energy into something that won't garner results. Sometimes it’s better to train smarter, not harder.

Many people don’t realize that they already hit their arms multiple times per week while hammering the larger parts, without ever doing any direct arm work. Every time we do a pressing movement, we use our triceps, every time we pull, we use our biceps and forearms. Because our biceps and triceps get worked during compound movements, it's important to limit the number of sets during isolation work—and make those sets count. Dedicated arm training should keep the sets low and the intensity high.

Train your biceps and triceps effectively from all angles and hit every fiber properly to initiate growth and power. These five workouts will make it happen