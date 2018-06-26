NKS_Imagery / Getty

Arm Exercises

5 Workout Finishers to Blast Your Forearms

Transform those twigs into ham hocks with these five forearm blasters.

Your forearms don’t get the respect they deserve. Not only do thicker, fuller forearms make you look better, they increase your strength capacity in exercises like the deadlift. Stronger forearms means your upper-body will function more in unison.

Failing to train forearms results in puny grip strength and noodly arms. Target yours with these five workout finishers and say auf wiedersehen to your skinny arms.

MRBIG_PHOTOGRAPHY / Getty
1. Simple but Effective

This is a basic forearm workout with no fancy bells and whistles. It’s a tried and true method to build size and strength in the forearms. You’ll be bending bars in no time.

60-Degree Incline Hammer Dumbbell Curl:

  • Sets: 3
  • Reps: 7-9
  • Rest: 45-60 sec.
  • Should be done to near failure, increasing weight each set.

Reverse Barbell Curl: 

  • Sets: 3
  • Reps: 10-12
  • Rest: 30-45 sec.
  • Increase weight each set, should be taken to 2 to 3 reps before failure.

Seated Barbell Wrist Curl:

  • Sets: 2
  • Reps: 13-15
  • Rest: 30-45 sec.
Per Bernal
2. Gorilla Grip

A great way to shock stubborn areas of the forearms is to include supersets, rest-pause, and timed sets in your workout arsenal. They help you push yourself to your limits and get full 360-degree stimulation of all muscle fibers for fuller development.

Rest-Pause Lying Reverse Cable Curl:

  • Sets: 3
  • Reps: 10-12, to failure, to failure
  • Rest: 15 sec., 30 sec.

Seated Dumbbell Wrist Curl:

  • Sets: 2
  • Reps: 13-15

Superset with

Seated Reverse Barbell Wrist Curl: 

  • Sets: 2
  • Reps: to failure

Dumbbell Farmer’s Walk:

  • Sets: 2
  • Reps: walk 40-50 yards
  • At the end, hold the dumbbells at your side for as long as possible.
Edgar Artiga
3. Pre-Exhaust

Pre-exhausting before doing heavier sets ensures your muscles are properly warmed up for the heavier sets and can make you more productive in tearing down the various muscle fibers.

Wide-Grip Reverse-Grip Barbell Curl:

  • Sets: 2
  • Reps: 25-30, or to failure (whichever comes first)
  • Rest: 30-45 sec.

Standing 90-Degree Single-Arm Dumbbell Hammer Curl: 

  • Sets: 3
  • Reps: 4-6 each side
  • Rest: 45-60 sec.
  • Sets should be taken until failure.

Towel Pullup: 

  • Sets: 2
  • Reps: 10-12
  • Rest: 45-60 sec.

Alternating Dumbbell Zottman Curl:

  • Sets: 2
  • Reps: 10-12
  • Rest: 30-45 sec.
Inti St Clair / Getty
4. Pump It Up

This workout is all about doing as many reps as possible without over-stimulating the muscle and resting as little as possible.

Rope Hammer Curl:

  • Sets: 3
  • Reps: 13-15 
  • Rest: 30-45 sec.

Reverse Barbell Curl:

  • Sets: 3
  • Reps: 16-20 
  • Rest: 30-45 sec.

Seated Alternating Dumbbell Hammer Curl:

  • Sets: 2
  • Reps: 21-25
  • Rest: 30-45 sec.
milan2099 / Getty
5. Armageddon

If you want to leave your forearms shaking, this is the forearm workout for you. Don’t try this workout more than once a month as it will take that long to recover when done properly. 

Barbell Reverse Curl 21: 

  • Sets: 3
  • Reps: 21
  • Rest: 45-60 sec.

70-Degree Incline Dumbbell Hammer Curl:

  • Sets: 3
  • Reps: 13-15, 10-12, 7-9 
  • Rest: 30-45 sec,
  • Increase weight each set.

Cable Hammer Curl:

  • Sets: 3
  • Reps: 10-12

Superset with

Dumbbell Farmer’s Walk:

  • Sets: 3
  • Reps: to failure
  • Rest: minimum rest
