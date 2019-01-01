6 WEEKS TO MASSIVE ARMS
The KAGED MUSCLE® 6-week training, nutrition, and supplementation program will help you maximize your biceps mass.
It’s important to develop every muscle in your body, but sometimes bodybuilders overlook small muscle groups in favor of larger ones such as legs, back, and chest. For this six-week training program, though, you’ll emphasize biceps. While this smaller group is often treated like an afterthought, it’s also crucial for drawing attention to your overall physique.
Kaged Muscle has designed this biceps program for experienced bodybuilders and other athletes who want to improve their arms development while continuing to build their larger muscle groups. The first key to building bigger biceps is to choose exercises from varying angles while using differing tactics from one workout to the next; these include changing up your sets, reps, and exercises.
To help you achieve this we’ve provided a list of 13 exercises (and variations on those) that will allow you to make every workout unique so your biceps growth doesn’t plateau. In addition, Kaged Muscle has also provided a full sample daily nutrition plan with variations you can include, as well as a full supplement regimen of Kaged Muscle products to help you accomplish your goal of increasing the size of your biceps.
For nutrition, you’ll eat for moderate growth, keeping protein high while emphasizing moderate carbohydrate and dietary fat intake. You won’t be trying to reduce body fat content during this program, but Kaged Muscle has designed this program to add biceps mass without gaining excess fat.
Here’s how the program works: You’ll train your biceps twice a week, blasting them on Monday with a workout that targets them as your primary muscle group. Then you’ll hit them again on Thursday after you work your back, emphasizing back moves such as chin-ups that involve biceps. This will maximize muscle growth in your biceps without leading to overtraining.
Here’s your recommended weekly training split:
- Monday: Biceps, triceps, and abs
- Tuesday: Legs
- Wednesday: Cardio and abs
- Thursday: Back and biceps
- Friday: Chest and shoulders
- Saturday: Cardio and abs
- Sunday: Rest
Get the workouts, nutrition plan and supplementation guides below
GET GROWING ON THE KAGED MUSCLE® 6-WEEK BICEPS TRAINING AND NUTRITION PROGRAM
As we mentioned earlier, you should aim to add about a pound of bodyweight each week on this program. If you’re adding less than this, then bump up portion sizes from our sample daily meal plan, particularly emphasizing slow-digesting carbs and healthy fats.
On the other hand, if you’re adding more than two pounds per week, then cut back on calorie consumption. Under these circumstances, reduce fast- and slow-digesting carbs while choosing protein foods that are lower in dietary fats (e.g., leaner cuts of meat and egg whites vs. whole eggs).
Follow this program for six weeks, and then cycle onto a different plan where you emphasize growth of another body part or you reduce calories to focus on body fat loss. You can follow this program again after you’ve followed another training protocol for at least six weeks.
The content is sponsored and provided by Kaged Muscle. For more information, visit www.kagedmuscle.com
