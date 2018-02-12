James Harrison's NFL Power Workout

Pittsburgh Steelers bruiser James Harrison, who stands at an even 6', was deemed too short by NFL scouts and went undrafted when he first started out in 2002. Now, the 39-year-old linebacker is one of the hardest working players in the game. Prior to the 2017-18 season, he racked up 138 combined tackles and 15.5 sacks.

But Harrison isn't just a master on the field, he's also a beast in the gym. He's become known for his insane lifts—including pressing a 135-pound barbell with one hand, and an 1,800-pound sled push (the equivalent of about five hulking NFL linemen).

Here, Harrison shares how he builds massive power in both his upper and lower body.

NOTE: Set and rep ranges will vary from one workout to the next, depending on how Harrison feels on any given day. He rests one to two days between each workout to maximize recovery, and he may substitute other exercises, vary the order, and modify the format to keep the workouts fresh.