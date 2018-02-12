Athlete/Celebrity Workouts

James Harrison's NFL Power Workout

Be a master on the field and in the gym.

James Harrison
Pittsburgh Steelers bruiser James Harrison, who stands at an even 6', was deemed too short by NFL scouts and went undrafted when he first started out in 2002. Now, the 39-year-old linebacker is one of the hardest working players in the game. Prior to the 2017-18 season, he racked up 138 combined tackles and 15.5 sacks.

But Harrison isn't just a master on the field, he's also a beast in the gym. He's become known for his insane lifts—including pressing a 135-pound barbell with one hand, and an 1,800-pound sled push (the equivalent of about five hulking NFL linemen).

Here, Harrison shares how he builds massive power in both his upper and lower body.

NOTE: Set and rep ranges will vary from one workout to the next, depending on how Harrison feels on any given day. He rests one to two days between each workout to maximize recovery, and he may substitute other exercises, vary the order, and modify the format to keep the workouts fresh.

Upper-Body Explosiveness

Exercise 1

Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Barbell Bench Press thumbnail
10 sets
1-10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Incline Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Incline Barbell Bench Press thumbnail
10 sets
10-1 reps
-- rest

Lower-Body Explosiveness

Exercise 1

Barbell Back Squat How to
Man Barbell Back Squat thumbnail
10 sets
1-10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Barbell Deadlift You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Deadlift thumbnail
10 sets
10-1 reps
-- rest
