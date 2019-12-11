Luke Zocchi's Upper-Body Workout for Chris Hemsworth-Level Arms

Chris Hemsworth's latest project won’t be seen on the big screen—rather, a 6.5-inch one. It’s called Centr, and it’s touted as a personalized digital health and fitness program.

“I believe we all have untapped potential, and we all need support to achieve our goals,” Hemsworth says. “Centr puts the world’s best in the palm of your hand to help you develop a healthier body, a stronger mind, and a happier life.”

We tapped his longtime trainer Luke Zocchi, one of the many experts who make up Centr's team of trainers, chefs, and wellness experts, for a sample of what Hemsworth's routine looks like.

The workout below is no joke, but that should come as no surprise. Once you're through, your upper body will be ready for some rest.