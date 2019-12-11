Athlete/Celebrity Workouts

Luke Zocchi's Upper-Body Workout for Chris Hemsworth-Level Arms

Hollywood giant Chris Hemsworth is transforming regular Joes into superheroes with Centr, his new fitness app.

Chris-Hemsworth-Training-With-Luke-Zocchi-Lunges-On-Beach-Sunrise
Courtesy of Centr / M+F Magazine
Chris Hemsworth's latest project won’t be seen on the big screen—rather, a 6.5-inch one. It’s called Centr, and it’s touted as a personalized digital health and fitness program.

“I believe we all have untapped potential, and we all need support to achieve our goals,” Hemsworth says. “Centr puts the world’s best in the palm of your hand to help you develop a healthier body, a stronger mind, and a happier life.”

We tapped his longtime trainer Luke Zocchi, one of the many experts who make up Centr's team of trainers, chefs, and wellness experts, for a sample of what Hemsworth's routine looks like.

The workout below is no joke, but that should come as no surprise. Once you're through, your upper body will be ready for some rest.

Unreal Upper-Body Workout: Circuit 1 Start with 10 seconds of rest between the first and second exercise, then 15, 20, and 30 seconds by the end of the round. Complete 2 rounds total.

Exercise 1

One-Arm Snatch You'll need: Kettlebells How to
One-Arm Kettlebell Snatch thumbnail
-- sets
20 sec. per arm reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Kettlebell Halo You'll need: Kettlebells How to
Luke-Zocchi-Doing-Kettlebell-Halo-On-Beach thumbnail
-- sets
40 sec. reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Kettlebell Row You'll need: Kettlebells How to
Kettlebell Row thumbnail
-- sets
20 sec. per arm reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Kettlebell Pushup You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Kettlebell Pushup thumbnail
-- sets
40 sec. reps
-- rest

Circuit 2 Start with 10 seconds of rest between the first and second exercise, then 15, 20, and 30 seconds by the end of the round. Complete 2 rounds total.

Exercise 1

Clean and Jerk You'll need: Barbell How to
Clean and Jerk thumbnail
-- sets
40 sec. reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Bentover Row How to
Bentover Row thumbnail
-- sets
40 sec. reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Shrug You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Shrug thumbnail
-- sets
40 sec. reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Biceps Curl You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Biceps Curl thumbnail
-- sets
40 sec. reps
-- rest

Circuit 3 Start with 10 seconds of rest between the first and second exercise, then 15, 20, and 30 seconds by the end of the round. Complete 2 rounds total.

Exercise 1

Dumbbell Hold Kick You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Luke-Zocchi-Dumbbell-Hold-Kick-Beach thumbnail
-- sets
40 sec. reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Dumbbell Renegade Row You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Luke-Zocchi-Dumbbell-Renegade-Row thumbnail
-- sets
40 sec. reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Side Plank You'll need: Medicine Ball How to
Side Plank thumbnail
-- sets
20 sec. per side reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Cross Climber How to
Luke-Zocchi-Cross-Climber thumbnail
-- sets
40 Ssec. reps
-- rest
