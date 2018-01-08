Back Exercises

Francisco Rocha's Back Workout to Grow Thick and Wide

Use this workout to hit your back from every angle to get seriously big.

by
Lat Pulldown
Simon Howard / M+F Magazine
Simon Howard / M+F Magazine
Duration 60 min
Exercises 6
Equipment Yes

Brazilian born Francisco Rocha is pushing 40, but he's in better shape now than he was at 20. 

Over the years, he's become more aware of the impact of a well-built back. When he first started training, he prioritized his chest, arms, and shoulders, but didn't think too much about his back because he couldn't see it in a mirror. In retrospect, he realized that was foolish.

"A good back really stands out. It's a large muscle group that isn't easy to train. You need to plan workouts that hit it from every angle to develop width and thickness."

Here, Rocha shares his back workout that took him from basic to bulky. 

Rocha's Back Workout

Exercise 1

Chinup You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Chinup thumbnail
4 sets
15 reps
60 sec rest

Exercise 2

Lat Pulldown You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Lat Pulldown Bar How to
Lat Pulldown thumbnail
4 sets
10-15* reps
60 sec rest
*Perform reps as 15, 12, 10, 10

Exercise 3

Lat Pulldown You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Lat Pulldown Bar How to
Lat Pulldown thumbnail
4 sets
12 reps
60 sec rest
Perform with a close grip.

Exercise 4

Single-Arm Dumbbell Row How to
Single-Arm Dumbbell Row thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
60 sec rest

Exercise 5

Seated Cable Row You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, V-Handle Attachment How to
Seated Cable Row thumbnail
4 sets
15 reps
60 sec rest

Exercise 6

Straight-Arm Pulldown You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Lat Pulldown Bar, Straight Bar Attachment How to
Straight-Arm Pulldown thumbnail
4 sets
20 reps
-- rest
Topics:
Comments