Francisco Rocha's Back Workout to Grow Thick and Wide

Brazilian born Francisco Rocha is pushing 40, but he's in better shape now than he was at 20.

Over the years, he's become more aware of the impact of a well-built back. When he first started training, he prioritized his chest, arms, and shoulders, but didn't think too much about his back because he couldn't see it in a mirror. In retrospect, he realized that was foolish.

"A good back really stands out. It's a large muscle group that isn't easy to train. You need to plan workouts that hit it from every angle to develop width and thickness."

Here, Rocha shares his back workout that took him from basic to bulky.