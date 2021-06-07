Whether you’re just starting out on your fitness journey or you’re a seasoned gym veteran, you have goals. No two people necessarily have the same starting point, and your programming should reflect that.

You may want to look better, feel better, and be stronger, but what that means to you and how you get there is unique to you. Do you want to lose 30 pounds so you can keep up with your kids? Do you want to get strong enough to bench double your bodyweight? Do you want head-turning abs or to step on stage one day? Maybe you just want to learn how to eat what you love while staying healthy and active? Every goal is unique and requires a unique approach.

This is where coaching comes in.

When you sign up for Muscle and Fitness coaching, you’ll be assigned a specific coach who has expertise in your goal. They will craft an individualized plan that aligns with what you want out of your body. Here’s how it works.

1. Choose your goal

This is where you will choose whether to lose fat or build muscle, submit your starting pictures for your coach to analyze, and submit the finer details of what you want to accomplish.

Part of the coaching experience is to help you create a realistic path to your goals. Rome wasn’t built in a day, and we won’t give you a crash diet that can be undone in a day. We are here to help you find out how to make long-term, sustainable progress toward your short and long-term goals.

2. Provide your biometric data

Your coach will need your height, weight, age, gender, and activity level. These are used to calculate the calories and macronutrients (proteins, carbs, and fats) needed to achieve your goal. In general, height, weight, activity level increases your metabolic needs. Males and younger people on average require more calories.

All of this data is used to determine how many calories you need daily. Your coach will then adjust these and your protein, carbs, and fats in your diet to your specific needs.

3. Choose your preferences

There is no such thing as the perfect diet. There is only the diet that is right for you. Success comes from finding the right combination of nutrition and training that you can do consistently. If you hate your workouts or meals, your chances of success are going to be low. Whether you enjoy low-carb, high-fat, intermittent fasting, or almost any other dietary style, we can accommodate your personal preferences.

Our questionnaire will ask you to choose your preferred number of meals and your favorite protein, carb, vegetable, and fat sources. Again, there’s no way you can be successful on a diet if you hate what you’re eating. Your diet will only be made of the foods you enjoy! Choose wisely.

4. Choose your workout equipment.

Not everyone has access to a gym and not everyone needs gym access to achieve their goals! Our coaches will ask you what equipment you will have available so that we can make a program suited to your needs and built with your available workout gear.

5. Submit your ‘before’ photos

Now, we know everyone may not be comfortable with sharing their before photos. That’s OK! However, these before photos are very helpful for our coaches to see where you are in your journey. Not only that, but pictures are an amazing tool you can use to measure how far you’ve come week over week! It will be worth it to look back in a few months and say “wow … that was me?!”

Of course, these photos will not be shared without your consent.

6. Get to work!

Our coaches will take all of your goals, biometric data, food and workout preferences, and pictures and get to work on hand crafting your plan. Your plan will be unique to you and will evolve as you make progress and check in with your coach.

You will receive your program in 5 business days.

From there, you will have weekly check-ins to gauge your progress and get any adjustments to your program if they are needed.

Now more than ever, we must work on our own health and wellness. Our coaching team is here to support and guide you every step of the way. All you have to do is click below to get started.

https://muscleandfitnesscoaching.com/