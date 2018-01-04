The 30-Minute, Pilates-inspired Abs Workout for a Solid Core

The term core describes all the muscles in your torso, including your chest, shoulders, lats, midback, glutes, lower back, abs, and obliques. The problem is, women tend to work this area sporadically and only on one plane. (Think forward and back with crunches.) But powerful cores are built using four categories of movements, including front (anterior), lateral, rotational, and back (posterior) core exercises. And pilates, whether on the Reformer or on the mat, is renowned for doing just that.

We asked the mother-daughter team behind Hillard Studio Method, a Pilates-based training studio based in Charlotte, NC, to whip up a waist-whittling workout that will supercharge your midsection with each and every move, giving your core the attention it deserves so you can get sleek, defined, and stronger than ever.

How to do it

Perform the following exercises as a circuit, completing one set of a move before going on to the next. (The end of one move will feed into the next.) Repeat circuit three to four times.