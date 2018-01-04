Workout Routines

The 30-Minute, Pilates-inspired Abs Workout for a Solid Core

Are you hardcore? You will be soon, with this pilates-inspired workout.

Oblique Twist Curl
The term core describes all the muscles in your torso, including your chest, shoulders, lats, midback, glutes, lower back, abs, and obliques. The problem is, women tend to work this area sporadically and only on one plane. (Think forward and back with crunches.) But powerful cores are built using four categories of movements, including front (anterior), lateral, rotational, and back (posterior) core exercises. And pilates, whether on the Reformer or on the mat, is renowned for doing just that.

We asked the mother-daughter team behind Hillard Studio Method, a Pilates-based training studio based in Charlotte, NC, to whip up a waist-whittling workout that will supercharge your midsection with each and every move, giving your core the attention it deserves so you can get sleek, defined, and stronger than ever. 

How to do it

Perform the following exercises as a circuit, completing one set of a move before going on to the next. (The end of one move will feed into the next.) Repeat circuit three to four times.

30-Minute Abs Workout

Exercise 1

10 reps
Exercise 2

Oblique Twist Curl
10* reps
*Twist to the right

Exercise 3

Forearm Side Plank to Thread the Needle
8-10* reps
*Weight on right forearm

Exercise 4

Side-to-side Hip Dip Plank
10* reps
*Per side

Exercise 5

Forearm Side Plank to Thread the Needle
8-10* reps
*Weight on left forearm

Exercise 6

Oblique Twist Curl
10* reps
*Twist to the left

Exercise 7

Superman
10 reps
Exercise 8

Frog Feet Lift
10 reps
Exercise 9

Plank Knee Bend
10* reps
*10x slow, 10x fast, hold plank for 30-60 seconds
