The Circuit Workout to Fry Fat in 6 Minutes

To maximize fat loss, a leisurely stroll on the treadmill or a mindless pedal session on the recumbent bike won’t cut it. You need intensity. High-intensity interval training (HIIT), where you alternate between intense periods of exercise and short periods of rest, is something you’re likely familiar with. This circuit shuns that for a simple workout that has you going all out for six minutes. You’ll torch fat, tax most of your major muscles, and increase your endurance. Use this lower-body/upper-body combo routine when you have less than 10 minutes to train, or tack it onto the end of your workout. Either way, prepare to be toast.

Directions: Set a timer for 6 minutes and complete as many rounds as possible. If you can finish 4, then you’re a savage.

Quick Tip: on your box jumps, step down—don’t jump down—from the box to protect your knees and ankles. If you land with a thud, then the box is too high.