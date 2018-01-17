The Dumbbell-only Upper-body Workout to Add More Muscle

Maybe you work out at home and have a limited amount of equipment. Perhaps you're traveling and the hotel gym has nothing more than a beat up Universal machine, treadmill, and a rack of DBs. Or maybe you just want to switch things up and try something totally different.

If exercise machines and barbells are not an option, there's still an exceptional way to get in a solid, upper-body, muscle-building workout. All you're going to need are a few dumbbells. Don't think you can get an effective workout using just a couple of dumbbells? Think again. Thanks to an array of highly effective, targeted moves that can be performed pretty much anywhere, DBs offer a host of exceptional ways to strengthen and build most every muscle throughout your body.

In addition to their convenience of use, some other advantages of training with dumbbells include:

Increased use of stabilizer muscles.

Exercises can be done bi- or unilaterally.

Each side of body is forced to perform equally.

Better for fixing strength imbalances.

Easy to perform supersets and dropsets.

With that in mind, we've created the ultimate dumbbell only workout to target your upper body. So grab a few DBs and get to work.

Note: Lifting Tempo is the phrase used to describe how fast you lower, lift, and pause with the weight in each phase of a repetition. It is expressed in seconds and begins with the negative (lowering) portion of an exercise, then the midpoint (stretch) portion, then the positive (lifting) portion, and if there is a forth number used it will be the peak contraction (squeeze) portion. Although some exercises begin with a negative contraction (such as the DB bench press) and some with a positive contraction (such as the DB curl) the way “tempo” is approached remains fixed.