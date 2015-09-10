Workout Routines

Joe Manganiello's 'Magic' Conditioning Routine to Get Ripped and Strong

The 'Magic Mike XXL' actor torches fat with these non-stop drills.

Dustin Snipes / M+F Magazine
Duration 30 Min
Exercises 6
Equipment Yes

Joe Manganiello trains six times per week. He started working with his trainer, co-owner of Reebok CrossFit Lab Ron Mathews, after booking his role as ripped werewolf Alcide Herveaux on HBO's True Blood. His workouts are intense, so much so that he calls it "being in the pain cave." Manganiello does 225-pound deadlifts for sets up to 10, 300-pound deadlifts for sets of four.

“I don’t have him max out on the deadlift since pure strength is not one of our goals,” says Mathews. “He uses weights that are heavy, but he can comfortably move and get right into something else.” Joe then d rags the sled 40 yards (or flips the tire 10 times) and does 10 squat jumps.

Here’s his complete conditioning circuit:

Deadlift to Toes-to-Bar Perform 8 toes-to-bar after each deadlift set.

Exercise 1A

Barbell Deadlift You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Deadlift thumbnail
6 sets
10,8,6,4,4,2 reps
-- rest
*Perform toes-to-bar after each set without rest.

Exercise 1B

Toes-To-Bar How to
Toes-to-bar exercise thumbnail
6 sets
8,8,8,8,8,8 reps
-- rest
*Move directly to sled drags to plyo squat jumps with as little rest as possible.

Sled Drags to Plyo Jump Squat

Exercise 2A

Sled Pull
Sled Pull thumbnail
-- sets
40 yds reps
-- rest
*Can substitute with 10 tire flips. Perform as circuit with plyo jump squats.

Exercise 2B

Jump Squat
Jump Squat thumbnail
-- sets
5 reps
-- rest
*Move directly to on-the-minute drill with as little rest as possible.

On-The-Minute Drill Complete 5 times in 10 minutes.

Exercise 3A

Burpee Box Jump-Overs You'll need: Box How to
Burpee Box Jump-Overs thumbnail
-- sets
8 (odd minutes) reps
-- rest
*Five times through for 10 minutes total. You have a minute to complete the work in each set. The remaining time is rest.

Exercise 3B

Barbell Front Squat You'll need: Barbell, Squat Rack How to
Barbell Front Squat thumbnail
-- sets
8 (even minutes) reps
-- rest
*Five times through for 10 minutes total. You have a minute to complete the work in each set. The remaining time is rest.
