The Lower-Body HIIT and Lifting Circuit

I see so many people overtrain and crash diet for quick results, then quit if and when it gets too hard. I want you to be strong enough for everything else in life, whether it's hopping on a wakeboard or riding a quad. So when putting these workouts together, I really wanted to get back to basics.

Based off my popular LIIFT4 program on Beachbody OnDemand, this efficient and effective lower-body circuit workout combines old-school lifting 101 with the science of high-intensity interval training (HIIT).

A study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning found that active people who performed a HIIT workout compared with just cardio or just weights burned significantly more calories. Remember, it doesn’t have to be all or nothing. Consistency will get you to your goals.

Joel Freeman is a Beachbody Super Trainer and creator of LIIFT4, an eight-week weights-and-HIIT program. Check it out on beachbodybuilding.com.