The Lower-Body HIIT and Lifting Circuit

Hit every major muscle in your lower body with this high intensity workout.

Male-With-Beard-Performing-Pushup-Knee-Tuck
Master1305 / Shutterstock
Exercises 9
Equipment Yes

I see so many people overtrain and crash diet for quick results, then quit if and when it gets too hard. I want you to be strong enough for everything else in life, whether it's hopping on a wakeboard or riding a quad. So when putting these workouts together, I really wanted to get back to basics

Based off my popular LIIFT4 program on Beachbody OnDemand, this efficient and effective lower-body circuit workout combines old-school lifting 101 with the science of high-intensity interval training (HIIT).

A study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning found that active people who performed a HIIT workout compared with just cardio or just weights burned significantly more calories. Remember, it doesn’t have to be all or nothing. Consistency will get you to your goals.

Joel Freeman is a Beachbody Super Trainer and creator of LIIFT4, an eight-week weights-and-HIIT program. Check it out on beachbodybuilding.com.

For each block (marked A and B), complete 10 reps for each move, back-to-back, rest 30 seconds, and repeat 2 more times before moving on to the next block.

Exercise 1A

Dumbbell Squat
Dumbbell Squat thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 1B

Standing Dumbbell Calf Raise
Standing Dumbbell Calf Raise thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 1C

Twisted Mountain Climber
Blonde-Female-Performing-Twisted-Mountain-Climber-Start-Position thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2A

Dumbbell Deadlift
Dumbbell Deadlift thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2B

Dumbbell Lunge
Dumbbell Lunge thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2C

Squat Jump Tap
Male-Performing-Jump-Squat-Tap-Position-Three thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3A

Dumbbell Side Lunge
Dumbbell Side Lunge thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3B

Lying Dumbbell Hip Thrust
Lying Dumbbell Hip Thrust thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3C

Pushup with Knee Tuck
Muscular-Male-Topless-Performing-Pushup-With-Knee-Tuck-Position-Two thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest
