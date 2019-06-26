For those who already have a solid foundation of muscle, this program will strip away that last layer of fat and put the finishing touches on your physique by igniting the metabolism and accelerating calorie burn, which is a precursor to losing weight. Adapted from one of trainer Davey Fisher's 12-week programs, these workouts mirror the final portion of what some would call a typical “cutting” phase during training, often used by bodybuilders to drop weight and body fat before a competition. When using this routine with the proper effort and intensity, you’ll have the structure for a productive and functional weight-loss regimen, thanks to its high aerobic and metabolic demand.
The key to the program is the combination of high-rep strength training and short rest periods for longer workouts. This combo uses carbohydrates and fats as your primary energy source. In fact, several studies have found that moderate-intensity exercise is most efficient for burning calories, and as the body fatigues, it begins to rely more on its fat-burning aerobic engine to maintain its work capacity.
