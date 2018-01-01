M&F NEW YEAR EMERGENCY SHRED
Got some leftover holiday weight you’d like to eradicate in a hurry? Use this high-intensity training plan and be leaner within a month.
The holidays get the best of you, yet again. You couldn’t resist the brownies and the mashed potatoes and the buttered dinner rolls and the rum and the eggnog. The feast lasted, what, six weeks, give or take? Now it’s a state of emergency. The number on the bathroom scale is shockingly high, and the mirror is telling you that’s bad weight, not lean muscle.
Desperate times call for desperate measures. Meaning: You need our appropriately named Emergency Shred training protocol, designed by Bill Shiffler, owner of CrossFit Renaissance in Philadelphia and a competitive amateur bodybuilder (renaissancephysique.net). Give this program, including the four-week workout, tips for success, and the perfect Dymatize supplement stack, your undivided attention for at least the next couple of weeks, and your holiday weight should be gone FAST!
Featuring @Dymatize Athletes: Arash Rahbar, Nathalia Melo, and Mike Hildebrandt
