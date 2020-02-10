Ronnie Coleman's Routines for a Champion's Chest

Ronnie Coleman, the eight-time Mr. Olympia, set the standard for freaky size and conditioning that, in all likelihood, won’t be equaled anytime soon, let alone surpassed for the foreseeable future. His pecs outsized the rest of the competition’s, and, if not for his equally preposterous back, he would surely have toppled over face-first from their immense weight.

Unlike most of his generation, he trained chest twice weekly, devoting the first workout to barbells and the second to dumbbells. Coleman preferred free-weight pressing movements with heavy weights for eight to 12 reps.

NOTE: Each workout was performed once per week, three days apart.