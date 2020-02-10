Workout Routines

Ronnie Coleman's Routines for a Champion's Chest

Take a glimpse into what it takes to get a champ's chest from the olympia legend himself.

Ronnie Coleman, the eight-time Mr. Olympia, set the standard for freaky size and conditioning that, in all likelihood, won’t be equaled anytime soon, let alone surpassed for the foreseeable future. His pecs outsized the rest of the competition’s, and, if not for his equally preposterous back, he would surely have toppled over face-first from their immense weight.

Unlike most of his generation, he trained chest twice weekly, devoting the first workout to barbells and the second to dumbbells. Coleman preferred free-weight pressing movements with heavy weights for eight to 12 reps.

NOTE: Each workout was performed once per week, three days apart.

Ronnie Coleman's Chest Routine Workout A

Exercise 1

Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Barbell Bench Press thumbnail
5 sets
8-12 reps
Exercise 2

Incline Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Incline Barbell Bench Press thumbnail
3 sets
8-12 reps
Exercise 3

Decline Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench, Barbell How to
Decline Barbell Bench Press thumbnail
3 sets
8-12 reps
Exercise 4

Flat Bench Flye How to
Flat Bench Flye thumbnail
3 sets
10-12 reps
Ronnie Coleman's Chest Routine Workout B

Exercise 1

Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
4 sets
10-12 reps
Exercise 2

Incline Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench How to
Incline Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
4 sets
10-12 reps
Exercise 3

Decline Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Decline Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
5 sets
10-12 reps
Exercise 4

Incline Dumbbell Flye You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Incline Dumbbell Flye thumbnail
3 sets
10-12 reps
