The Workout for a Wide V-Taper and Shredded Abs

Build a physique like social media star and 'M&F' cover Sergi Constance's, and the social media growth will follow.

Bodybuilder Sergi Constance
A physique that will amass a huge following starts with a wide V-taper and shredded abs. Which is why I designed this chest, shoulder, and abs workout inspired by M&F's February cover star Sergi Constance’s impressive upper body. It emphasizes hitting the chest and shoulders from various angles and rep ranges, allowing for maximum hypertrophy to build that V-taper look.

I recommend subbing this in for your normal chest day and then performing a separate arms and back day for a complete upper-body workout. Oh, and be sure to give your legs some love. Nobody wants to follow an Adonis on stilts.

Try the workout below, and make sure to superset any moves labeled A and B.  

The Width Workout

Exercise 1

Hammer Strength Incline Press How to
Hammer Strength Barbell Curl thumbnail
4 sets
8 reps
75 sec. rest
*Slowly ramp the weight up on each set.

Exercise 2

Decline Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench, Barbell How to
Decline Barbell Bench Press thumbnail
5 sets
5 reps
90 sec. rest

Exercise 3A

Pec Deck Flye How to
Pec Deck Flye thumbnail
3 sets
15 reps
-- rest
*Perform 2 dropsets on the last set.

Exercise 3B

Dip You'll need: Dip Station How to
Dips thumbnail
3 sets
Max reps
90 sec. rest

Exercise 4

Machine Rear Delt Flye
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
25 reps
60 sec. rest

Exercise 5

Seated Lateral Raise You'll need: Dumbbells, Bench How to
Seated Lateral Raise thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
60 sec. rest

Exercise 6A

Barbell Front Raise You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Front Raise thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest
*Take a grip slightly wider than shoulder-width.

Exercise 6B

Dumbbell Rear Delt Flye You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Rear Delt Flye thumbnail
3 sets
15 reps
75 sec. rest

Exercise 7A

Hanging Leg Raise You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Hanging Leg Raise thumbnail
4 sets
15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 7B

Machine Crunch
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
10 reps
60 sec. rest
