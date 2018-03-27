The Workout for a Wide V-Taper and Shredded Abs

A physique that will amass a huge following starts with a wide V-taper and shredded abs. Which is why I designed this chest, shoulder, and abs workout inspired by M&F's February cover star Sergi Constance’s impressive upper body. It emphasizes hitting the chest and shoulders from various angles and rep ranges, allowing for maximum hypertrophy to build that V-taper look.

I recommend subbing this in for your normal chest day and then performing a separate arms and back day for a complete upper-body workout. Oh, and be sure to give your legs some love. Nobody wants to follow an Adonis on stilts.

Try the workout below, and make sure to superset any moves labeled A and B.