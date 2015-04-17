The 4-Week Plan for a Shredded Summer Body

Summertime is just around the corner. Now is the time to put the finishing touches on your body before you hit the beach, go on vacation, or just start wearing more T-shirts and shorts. But if you still have some extra fat to lose, you’ll need to crank up the intensity to boost your results without having to spend a ton of time in the gym.

This is your workout. We blend all the best strength exercises with intense set and rep protocols to help you add muscle while melting the fat. Then, you’ll perform a ton of volume under strict rest periods to stimulate more growth hormone and testosterone production for better results. Finally, we’ll throw in a cardio day engineered to spike your metabolism and shed that last layer of fat.

This is how you get ready for summer, guys.

How It Works

Follow this program for the next four weeks to see the maximal effect. Get at least 24 hours of rest in between strength workouts. (Feel free to do your optional cardio workout on your “off days.”) Go as heavy as you can for each exercise while maintaining great technique and matching the rest period. Finally, eat a solid diet and get at least 8 hours of sleep every night.