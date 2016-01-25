6 Tips to Help You Crush Your New Year's Resolutions in 2018

The two most common New Year’s resolutions people made last year were to stay fit and healthy, and to lose weight, according to a Nielsen survey. As concepts, they’re excellent. As goals, they’re amorphous and immeasurable. A better approach would be to name a specific objective (or objectives) that you plan to complete in the coming weeks or months, such as lose 10 pounds, complete an Ironman, or boost your deadlift 1RM by 25 percent. Doing so would lead you to a conclusive outcome.

When your deadline arrives—either you succeeded or you didn’t. Still, while having a defined goal is a good start, the odds of success hinge on a willingness to embrace change and shun inertia. “Our brains are extremely effective in managing the status quo,” says John Sullivan, Psy. D., clinical sport psychologist/applied sport scientist and founder of Clinical & Sports Consulting Services. “However, we also have an outstanding ability to change—also known as self-directed neuroplasticity. Relying upon rituals and having plans when roadblocks develop will allow for more consistent progress.” And roadblocks will develop, which is why we came up with a list of ones you might encounter en route to the finish line. More important, we asked experts for advice to help you avoid them.