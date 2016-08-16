Dustin Snipes

Top Exercises Women Love to See Guys Do in the Gym

Here are the moves real women like to watch you perform.

Dustin Snipes
You're getting checked out just as much (okay, maybe not as much) as you're sneaking peeks at the spandex- and lycra-clad girls swinging kettlebells, sprinting on treadmills, and slamming sandbags at the gym. And, whether or not you'd care to admit it, there are probably certain exercises you love to see a woman do. (Are visions of squats and snatches dancing in your head?)

Well, women have an opinion on the matter, too. Quite strong ones, actually. Read what women had to say about their favorite exercises to watch you do in the gym. Not that it should or could necessarily influence your next sweat session... but you're probably a little curious, yes? 

 

Booty Exercises

“I love watching guys do squats. But I’m not really into bulky guys, so lifting a ton doesn’t really impress me,” – Alex W. 

“I like watching guys do deadlifts and squats because I like watching their butts.” – Jennifer R.

“Barbell squat!” – Nicole C. 

“Squats, leg presses, leg curls. Anything butt-related. A lot of guys skip lower body and a well-balanced physique is hot. Oh, and I saw this guy doing some CrossFit handstand pushups against the wall the other day at my regular gym and thought, wow, he doesn't look that strong but that's pretty impressive. (And then I thought if he can do that, he could probably pick me up in the bedroom...).” – Tiffany K.

Pullups

“To me, it's really attractive to see a guy doing pullups. It takes a ton of strength, and shows off all the muscles along their upper body, which are really sexy.” – Brianna S. 

“I can appreciate a man doing pullups—not with the weight around their waist though, that's just aggressive.” – Sarah H.

“I love watching a guy work out his shoulders and back.” – Carly G. 

“Pullups. I think a man’s back and arms are really sexy, and this move shows off all their muscles. Plus, I couldn’t do a pullup if my life depended on it, so I always think it’s impressive when a guy can pull his entire body weight up.” – Erin K.

Cardio

“I’m a cardio girl, so I like to see a guy running or playing basketball with his friends. A guy who’s active in that way is hot.” – Danielle C. 

“I honestly just like to watch guys run on the treadmill. There’s something about everything else that makes it seem like they’re trying to get extra attention.” – Julia C. 

Bodyweight Exercises

“I like seeing guys run on the treadmill and do pushups. I think that’s sexy and shows they’re into more than just lifting weights. Seeing guys do pullups is also pretty sexy and impressive. I am turned off, though, when a guy has his shirt off at the gym. Like, chill bro, we’re indoors with AC, you can keep your shirt on.” – Lauren P. 

Battle Ropes

“Battle ropes because, well, muscles and grunting.” – Lauren R.

Rowing

“Rowing machine! (When done with correct form.) A lot of guys don't know how to use it properly, which ends up looking awkward. But I like a man who can row.”  Athena L. 

“Something about seeing a man on a rower is so dang sexy. I think the mix of muscles used and effort made to use that machine is impressive—something very elemental and regal about rowing too.” – Priscilla G.

Boxing/Kickboxing

“Kickboxing or any type of martial art. It shows strength, agility, and preciseness. Also, they always have this slight shine, which is uber sexy.” – Jackie W.

"There's something really masculine and raw about boxing—I just love to watch." –  Becky G. 

Dips

“Dips. Preferably shirtless.” – Alexa P. 

Snatches

 

“Completing a snatch is pretty hot. Not only because of that sinking stance they get in, but because executing the advanced move shows they know what they're doing. Plus, it works every muscle in the body.” – Christina S. 

Basically Anything

“Doing anything with his arms, back, squats—really anything with weights is hot.” – Rachael F. 

“I try to be in my own ‘zone’ at the gym, so I don't pay much attention to other people. But if a guy is there to work out and not to show off—that is my kind of guy.” – Sarah G. 

