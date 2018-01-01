Train Like a CrossFitter
Tap into CrossFit and all its functional benefits to get in your best shape yet.
CrossFit boasts a myriad of benefits—more strength, better conditioning, and the mastery of a functional training style. “One of the greatest aspects of CrossFit, compared with other disciplines, is the combined use of weight training, gymnastics movements, and basic cardio training,” says Nicholas “Nicky” Hoberman, a CrossFit Level 2 trainer and coach at CrossFit Westport in Norwalk, CT. “CrossFit includes them all. It also emphasizes creating power through Olympic lifts, powerlifting, sprinting, and jumping.”
Bottom line: CrossFit-style training is worth your time. Check out our four-week CrossFit training program for beginners; or incorporate CrossFit on your own terms using our quick-hitting workouts and tips for athletes.
Get Started!
CrossFit in 5
Nutrition Tips for CrossFitters and other Athletes
THE 2018 CROSSFIT GAMES: A PRIMER
In early August, 40 of the world’s best-conditioned humans head to Madison, WI, for the 2018 CrossFit Games. On the men’s side, the favorite is Mat Fraser, who at the past two CrossFit Games has scored enough points to win with several events to spare. On the women’s side, the field is stacked with talent. At last year’s Games, Kara Saunders (née Webb) barely lost to Tia-Clair Toomey, and both Aussies are back this year. Plus, the Icelandic “Dottirs”—Katrin Davidsdottir, Sara Sigmundsdottir, and Annie Thorisdottir—have all finished on the podium before and could easily stand there again.
The 2018 CrossFit Games run Aug. 1–5. Check back for highlights and updates!