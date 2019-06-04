Muscle & Fitness Podcast #020 - Garrison Redd

This week on Muscle & Fitness Podcast Reps, Muscle & Fitness Executive Editor Zack Zeigler (@zraz) and celebrity trainer Don Saladino (@donsaladino) and sit down with Garrison Redd (@garrisonredd, The Garrison Redd Project). At age 17, Brooklyn-born Redd was shot and paralyzed from the waist down. Rather than discourage him, his injury turned him into a different man: a Team USA Paralympic powerlifter, TEDx Speaker, model, and an advocate for disabled rights. Donate to Help Garrison Compete in the World Championships in Kazakhstan:https://www.gofundme.com/garrisonredd