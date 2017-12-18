Courtesy of WWE

WWE's Biggest, Craziest, and Most Absolutely Jaw-dropping Moments of 2017

WWE's boys and girls provided some epic memories. Which was your favorite?

This Championship Fight Included a Referee Being Put to Sleep by a Spinning Back Fist thumbnail by
Courtesy of WWE
View Gallery (12)

Even by WWE's standards, 2017 delivered some major moments. So, in no particular order, here are WWE's biggest, craziest, and most absolutely jaw-dropping moments of 2017.

WWE's Biggest, Craziest, and Most Absolutely Jaw-dropping Moments of 2017
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 12
close
1 of 12
Courtesy of WWE
1. Alexa Bliss Becomes a Superstar

2016 was a great year for Alexa Bliss. Not only was she featured on the cover of Muscle & Fitness Hers but the former IFBB Bikini Pro was also drafted by WWE SmackDown, at which she won the Women's title. Somehow, "Little Miss Bliss" took things even further this year.

After being signed by WWE's opposing brand, RAW, the former Arnold Sports Festival competitor would need little time in beating Bayley to become the RAW Women's Champion on April 30. The victory made her the first female to win both the RAW and SmackDown titles. Bliss' superstar status was truly cemented in 2017.

2 of 12
Courtesy of WWE
2. Asuka Breaks WWE Records

When Asuka was signed to the NXT brand in 2015, few could have foreseen the trails that she would blaze. Originally from Osaka, Japan, "The Empress of Tomorrow" would quickly make NXT her new home, winning the Women's Championship and remaining undefeated for a total of 510 days. Despite suffering an injury in 2016, Asuka would later debut on WWE Monday Night RAW with her record still intact.

3 of 12
Courtesy of WWE
3. Braun Goes Viral

It's hard to think of wild and crazy moments that occurred in WWE this year without conjuring up visions of Braun Strowman. The "Monster Among Men" sent Roman Reigns hurtling off a loading dock ledge whilst strapped to a gurney in April. He followed this up by overturning an ambulance.

Clips of Strowman going berserk made great Internet fodder in 2017, making him perhaps the most viral superstar of the year. YouTube videos of the man mountain throwing chairs, pummelling opponents, escaping garbage trucks, and causing out-and-out mayhem have amassed more than 50 million views over the last several months.

4 of 12
Courtesy of WWE
4. Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg

The long-running feud between Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg came to a head in 2017.

Their last high-profile match had been way back at WrestleMania 20, and was considered a disappointment by fans in Madison Square Garden. Following 12 years of speculation, a rematch was finally set for last year's Survivor Series, and no one could have predicted the outcome. Goldberg, ring rust and all, shocked the world with a 1-minute-and-24-second squash victory over the former UFC Champion.

As the new WWE Universal Champion, Goldberg would seek to prove that the quick win was no fluke and was granted a title defence against Lesnar in April at WrestleMania 33. In a bittersweet match, Lesnar would claim back his championship and his reputation, but in doing so would give Goldberg a battle that many critics consider to be a career highlight. Following the loss, Goldberg walked away from WWE once more, but this time he left with his head held high and the appreciation of the fans.

5 of 12
Courtesy of WWE
5. WWE Women Make History in Abu Dhabi

If you thought that the introduction of the WWE Women's Championship in 2016 was a breakthrough for gender equality, then 2017 has news for you.

This December, Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks became the first women ever to wrestle for WWE in Abu Dhabi. In keeping with the local culture, the she warriors donned special ring attire to cover up, and wowed those in attendance at Zayed Sports City Tennis Stadium.

"The moment I stood there and saw little girls. It made everything worth it. This is what I was put on this earth to do...to empower women," an emotional Banks commented.

"Still so happy about the experience last night. So honored and humbled to be able to wrestle in Abu Dhabi. Such an amazing time to be a woman in WWE," tweeted Alexa.

Go girls!

6 of 12
Courtesy of WWE
6. The Hardy Boyz Return at WrestleMania

2017 provided a number of WrestleMania moments, but none were more surprising than the return of The Hardy Boyz.

Matt and Jeff were snuck into Camping World Stadium just minutes before entering a Ladder Match to challenge for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship. When the Hardy's entrance music hit, 70,000 fans went wild. The brothers, who had not wrestled as a team in WWE since 2009, proved that they've still got it when Matt and Jeff ultimately won the match, and the gold.

7 of 12
Courtesy of WWE
7. John Cena Pops the Question

During WrestleMania 33, more than 70,000 people finally saw John Cena...get down on one knee.

The leader of the Cenation popped the question to the love of his life, Nikki Bella, and the massive round-cut diamond ring was pretty sweet, too. Fortunately, the Total Bellas star said "Yes" and the WWE Universe has one huge wedding to look forward to.

Bella would later tweet: "My Prince Charming made me his Queen in a place we call home. Last night was truly unforgettable. A Dream come true." M&F wishes this amazing couple a heartfelt congratulations.

8 of 12
Courtesy of WWE
8. Kevin Owens Attacks Vince McMahon

As the Chief, Vince McMahon has fallen foul with WWE superstars before, but in September would suffer his most brutal attack yet. On SmackDown Live! from Las Vegas, Vinnie Mac would take the microphone and meddle in Kevin Owens' ongoing feud with his son, Shane. This proved to be a big mistake.

In response, an enraged Owens would blast Vince with a shocking head butt, before climbing the ropes and crashing on top of him with a devastating splash from the corner. As SmackDown Live! went off the air, a bloodied McMahon was truly reminded that "anything can happen in WWE".

9 of 12
Courtesy of WWE
9. Kurt Angle Returns

One of the biggest jaw-dropping moments of 2017 came the night after WrestleMania 33, when Vince McMahon named Kurt Angle as the new general manager of RAW. From there, Angle's year went from good to great.

Roman Reigns had to take time off due to illness shortly before the Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, so Angle took "The Big Dog's" place and made his long-awaited return to the ring in the process. Wrestling with WWE for the first time in 11 years, Angle dished out some serious punishment and scored the pin after his team blasted The Miz with a thunderous triple powerbomb.

The Olympic Gold Medallist received a heroes celebration from an ecstatic crowd, pleased to see one of the all-time greats back in action.

10 of 12
Courtesy of WWE
10. Ric Flair Returns as Charlotte Reigns Supreme

Ric Flair's lifestyle is legendary, but the "Nature Boy" had us all worried when he was hospitalised with heart problems in August. The Stylin', profilin', limousine-riding, jet-flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin'-n'-dealin' son-of-a-gun was given just a 20% chance of recovery following a medically induced coma.

Fortunately, you can't keep a good man down, and Flair recovered from successful surgery. Never one to shy away from a surprise WWE return, "Naitch" had the audience in tears on November 14, embracing his daughter, Charlotte, in celebration of her winning the Women's Championship. Woooooo!

11 of 12
Courtesy of WWE
11. The Shield Reunites

The Shield, comprised of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose, dominated the WWE landscape after debuting in 2012, but had a major falling out and subsequently disbanded in 2014. As time passed, all three members won major singles championships—so a reunion seemed highly unlikely, that was until October of this year. Confronting a challenge lead by The Miz, The Shield announced it had reformed.

Those who fondly remembered The Shield's matches of old were not disappointed when the trio beat The New Day in a blistering contest during November's Survivor Series. The only question now is how long can the "Hounds of Justice" stay on the same page?

12 of 12
Courtesy of WWE
12. The Undertaker Retires?

While we've still not had official confirmation, it seems that The Undertaker left his hat and his career in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando last April.

In the final match of the night, Roman Reigns put the "Dead Man" to rest after an extremely physical encounter. The following evening on Monday Night RAW, fans chanted The Undertaker's name in tribute, and put Reigns on blast, halting the show for more than 10 minutes. M&F salutes The Undertaker and an astonishing career that has spanned more than 30 years.

Topics:
Comments