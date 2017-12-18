WWE's Biggest, Craziest, and Most Absolutely Jaw-dropping Moments of 2017

4. Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg

The long-running feud between Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg came to a head in 2017.

Their last high-profile match had been way back at WrestleMania 20, and was considered a disappointment by fans in Madison Square Garden. Following 12 years of speculation, a rematch was finally set for last year's Survivor Series, and no one could have predicted the outcome. Goldberg, ring rust and all, shocked the world with a 1-minute-and-24-second squash victory over the former UFC Champion.

As the new WWE Universal Champion, Goldberg would seek to prove that the quick win was no fluke and was granted a title defence against Lesnar in April at WrestleMania 33. In a bittersweet match, Lesnar would claim back his championship and his reputation, but in doing so would give Goldberg a battle that many critics consider to be a career highlight. Following the loss, Goldberg walked away from WWE once more, but this time he left with his head held high and the appreciation of the fans.