This Year's Olympia Weekend Gets Enhanced Expo, Fan Experience, and More

This year’s Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend is already set to be bigger than ever with new sponsors, a bigger focus on enhancing the fan experience, increased prize money for Olympia winners, and more. Held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, September 12-15, Olympia weekend 2019 will feature an expanded cross-section of global fitness movement.

To better enhance this year’s event, Dan Solomon, new Chief Olympia Officer, named Tamer El-Guindy as the event’s producer. El-Guindy will oversee the execution of the five-day event. Additionally, Angelica Nebbia, long-time Muscle & Fitness and Flex Magazine insider, has been promoted to Olympia coordinator, and Cayden Riley has moved into the role of Olympia communications director.

“Under the direction of our new chief Olympia officer Dan Solomon, the production team is full speed ahead,” said David J. Pecker, American Media, LLC chairman and CEO. “And with a total prize purse of nearly $1.5 million, including $400,000 to the Mr. Olympia champion, the 2019 Olympia competition is the most lucrative competition in the category, by a wide margin." Pecker added, "I’m also excited to share that plans are currently in the works to increase prize money for the women’s events to an all-time high.”

Solomon said that he’s focusing on elevating the total fan experience with this year’s Olympia. “The Olympia Expo, a central part of the weekend, has emerged as a destination for the most innovative and respected health and fitness companies to showcase their products,” he said. Gold level VIP Packages have already sold out for this year's Olympia, and individual tickets have just gone on sale.

Jim Manion, president of the NPC and the IFBB Professional League added, "It’s only April and we’re already seeing a lot of excitement building around this year’s Olympia. Robin Chang, formerly the producer of Olympia Weekend, will now serve as international director for the NPC Worldwide and the IFBB Professional League, where he will oversee coordination and scheduling for the global expansion of the two organizations.

"The Olympia started out simply as a bodybuilding contest,” said Solomon. “As the years passed, it grew into a weekend-long fitness extravaganza. Now, in its 55th year, the Olympia stands tall as a global brand, an international symbol of achievement, and one of the fitness industry’s most prestigious and celebrated traditions. Keep an eye out for some exciting announcements in the coming weeks."