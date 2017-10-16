Win a PharmaFreak Prize Pack Now

Email *

MUSCLE & FITNESS PHARMAFREAK GIVEAWAY

OFFICIAL SWEEPSTAKES RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS SWEEPSTAKES. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

1. How To Enter: Beginning at 12:01 a.m. (EST) on October 16, 2017, visit www.muscleandfitness.com/giveaways and follow the PharmaFreak Sweepstakes directions. Each entry must contain answers to the questions posed to qualify for the drawing. All entries must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. (EST) on November 13, 2017. Only one internet entry per person and per e-mail address per day will be accepted. Subsequent entries will be disqualified. Subsequent attempts made by the same individual to submit multiple internet entries by using multiple e-mail addresses or otherwise will be disqualified. In the event of a dispute over the identity of an online entrant, entry will be deemed submitted by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with the entry. Authorized account holder is defined as the person assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, on-line service provider or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses. All materials submitted become the property of SAGA Science, Inc/PharmaFreak ("Sponsor") and will not be returned.

2. Winner Selection / Random Drawing: Winners will be selected in a random drawing to be held on or about November 14, 2017, from among all eligible entries that are complete. The random drawing will be conducted by representatives from Sponsor whose decisions are final and binding in all respects relating to this Sweepstakes. Odds of winning a Prize depend upon the total number of eligible entries received.

3. Prizes: Seven (7) winners will receive a PharmaFreak prize package valued at $501.54. The total prize value of this sweepstakes is $3,510.78.

Each Package Includes:

· 2x Test Freak – 120 Capsules

· 2x Greens Freak – 30 Servings

· 2x Ripped Freak – 90 Veggie Capsules

· 2x Muscle Freak [FREAKMODE Series] – 234g

· 2x FREAKMODE100 Tank Top – 500g

· 2x PHARMAFREAK T-Shirt – 500g

· 2x PHARMAFREAK Gym Bag – 500g

4. Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia, 18 years or older. Employees of Sponsor, American Media, Inc., or each of their affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising or promotion agencies, and their immediate family members and/or those living in the same household of each are not eligible. Void in Puerto Rico, Canada, and where prohibited or restricted by law. No substitution or transfer of Prize is permitted. All federal, state and local taxes and any expenses relating to the acceptance and use of a Prize are the sole responsibility of each Winner. All federal, state and local laws apply.

5. Potential Winners must submit an Affidavit of Eligibility / Release of Liability / Prize Acceptance Form within seven (7) business days of attempted notification. If any Prize or affidavit or release is returned to Sponsor as undeliverable or if Sponsor does not receive a response from any potential Winner within seven (7) business days of attempted notification, such Winner may be disqualified and such Prize will be awarded to an alternate Winner. Non-compliance shall result in disqualification and award of Prize to an alternate Winner. By accepting Prize, Winners consent that Sponsor or American Media, Inc. may use the Winners' names, photographs, or other likenesses, the Winners' hometown and biographical information, statements concerning the contest entry, or Sponsors' products without compensation for purposes of advertising, promotion, and merchandising, and grant all rights to edit or modify and to publish and copyright it. Winners must also make themselves available to travel at Sponsor's expense for promotional purposes. By accepting Prize, Winners agree to hold Sponsor, American Media, Inc., and each of their respective directors, officers, employees, and assigns, harmless against any and all claims and liability arising out of Prize. Winners assume all liability for any injury or damage caused, or claimed to be caused, by participating in this Sweepstakes. By participating in this Sweepstakes, entrants agree to abide by and be bound by these Official Rules, and understand that the Sweepstakes results are final in all respects. By participating in this Sweepstakes, entrants agree to hold Sponsor American Media, Inc., and each of their respective directors, officers, employees, and assigns, harmless against any and all claims and liability arising out of Prize. Entrant is responsible for all online charges incurred by Internet Service Provider.

6. Neither Sponsor, American Media, Inc., any telephone network, nor service providers are responsible for incorrect or inaccurate transcription of entry information, or for any human error, technical malfunctions, lost/delayed data transmission, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, line failures or any telephone network, computer equipment, software, inability to access any Web site or on-line service, or any other error or malfunction, or late, lost, illegible, incomplete damaged, postage-due, mutilated or misdirected entries or entries not properly forwarded to Sponsor or American Media, Inc. Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the judges determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the Sweepstakes or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Sweepstakes, the judges reserve the right to void the entries at issue and conduct a random drawing to award the Prize using all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Sweepstakes is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted at www.muscleandfitness.com. Any attempt to deliberately damage the content or operation of this Sweepstakes is unlawful and subject to legal action.

NOTE: Internet entry must be made by the entrant, only at the authorized website address of www.muscleandfitness.com. Entries made by any other individual or entity and/or originating at any other Internet website or e-mail address, including but not limited to commercial contest subscription notification and/or entering service sites, will be declared invalid and as such ruled ineligible for this contest.

7. Opt-In: Any information entrants provide to the Sponsor or American Media, Inc. will be used to communicate with entrant in relation to these Sweepstakes. Sponsor or American Media, Inc. may also share this information with third parties who are participating in this program. Sponsor, American Media, Inc., or third parties may contact entrants at a future date about services the Sponsor or American Media, Inc. believes entrants will find of interest.

8. For the name of the Winners, mail a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: M&F/PharmaFreak Giveaway; 4 New York Plaza, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10004. Requests must be received by December 1, 2017. Residents of Vermont may omit return postage.

9. This Sweepstakes is sponsored by PharmaFreak (SAGA Sciences Inc.), 319 West Pender St, Vancouver, British Columbia V6B1T3