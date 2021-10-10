Saturday night capped off a spectacular Olympia weekend with Mamdouh “Big Ramy” Elssbiay being crowned the winner of the 2021 Mr. Olympia title. After much talk and speculation, Big Ramy was able to defend his title from 2019 Mr. Olympia Brandon Curry and third-place finisher Hadi Choopin.

“Winter is here.” clearly, and it doesn’t seem like it’s going away anytime soon.