When I told my family I was going to a longevity clinic in Cancun for a vacation, they weren’t sure which part of the “clinic” was going to be the vacation, but when I showed them the photos, it quickly landed. I wasn’t trying to come back “younger” per se, but rather measurably rested. It had been two years since I’d taken a holiday. I’d just stepped out of a relationship that had ended in slow motion. And I’d been working and pushing at a pace where I’d stopped questioning whether it was sustainable.

With my nervous system stuck in a higher state of sympathetic activation, I found it difficult to meaningfully downregulate. I was sleeping well, but I knew recovering and sleeping eight hours were two different things. I needed a vacation that was more than toes in the sand, and I needed something that could shift me into rest-and-digest mode for an extended period. So I landed at SHA Mexico, a longevity clinic and luxury resort on the coast of Riviera Maya, for a data-driven vacation. My itinerary was set based on my biomarkers, my meals were curated to match my preferences and goals, and my treatment schedule was chosen to fulfill what my body craved the most—to rebalance and energize. It’s a category of wellness tourism that has become a booming economy.

According to the Global Wellness Institute, wellness tourism will reach $1.4 trillion in 2027, and longevity tourism will make up a large chunk. It is estimated that trips built around advanced diagnostics, regenerative medicine, and personalized health protocols will climb to $11.08 billion in 2026. The traveler driving that growth isn’t trying to escape their life, but rather come back from vacation better equipped to live it.

A New Definition of Luxury

SHA Vice President Alejandro Bataller has watched the longevity space evolve from a niche market into a mainstream cultural shift, and he has a clear read on what is driving it.

“We’ve been able to increase our life expectancy by 50% in the last century,” Bataller told Muscle & Fitness. “But unfortunately, we are spending one-third of our lives in suboptimal health. And we’ve already seen the consequences in our parents, in our relatives.”

That awareness, he says, has fundamentally changed what people want from their time off. He points to a parallel shift happening in luxury consumption broadly, noting a measurable drop in goods purchases running alongside a rise in experience and healthcare spending.

“Luxury is not someone wearing an amazing watch, an amazing dress, but who looks healthy and vital,” he says. “It can be someone wearing a T-shirt and sneakers, but they look healthy, and they glow. That’s what luxury looks like nowadays.”

Inside SHA Mexico: The Future of Fitness Recovery

Arriving at SHA, as its pronunciation might suggest, feels like a big exhale. The Caribbean meets you at the front door with the lobby opening right onto the ocean. Breathtaking… SHA’s architecture is unique in itself, shaped to mirror a DNA strand as you watch it curve when glancing back from the beach. Every room is oceanview, which means every morning you wake up to the sunrise over the water—a view I couldn’t get enough of.

Behind the five-star hospitality is the SHA Method, a 360-degree program built around 10 interconnected pillars encompassing physical and mental well-being. Every guest’s stay is constructed across some combination of these pillars. Managing all of this is easier than expected because of the SHA app, which holds your entire schedule, lets you book or modify treatments, view your agenda, and rate sessions as you complete them.

My trip kicked off with advanced health diagnostics to establish my health status, including heart rate variability, resting heart rate, blood pressure, cognitive function, body composition, VO2 max, fitness assessment, and glycation markers. Glycation refers to advanced glycation end products, or AGEs, that are now widely used as a biomarker for biological aging and chronic disease risk. Seeing my biometric picture set the pace of the entire program, which is designed to improve it.

A nutritional consultation followed, from which every meal is constructed around your individual biology and goals. Meals are anti-inflammatory and mostly plant-based with seafood as options, calibrated to your caloric needs, with afternoon snacks, teas, and protein shakes if your program calls for them.

The clinical depth is, however, where SHA rises to the top of the wellness resort category. I had consultations with several physicians, including an osteopath, psychiatrist, physical therapist, and functional medicine doctor, to analyze test results, concerns, and offer a practical, take-home action plan.

My session with Dr. Jair Olivares, SHA’s medical services director, was personally one of the most clarifying hours of the entire trip. He assessed not just physical markers but the condition of my nervous system, including its current load, its resilience, and, with some directness, how much runway remained until burnout if I continued at the same pace without meaningful intervention. Having a functional medicine physician give what I suspected the clinical context and consequence was extremely eye-opening.

By the third day at SHA, my nervous system finally flipped, and according to my Oura ring, it was a “Balanced Day.” I finally spent twice as much time in a restorative state as in a stressed state, which was a big win for me.

Biohacking Treatments That Improve Recovery and Reduce Stress

The treatment menu runs long with over 1,000 options available. Some are rooted in traditional Chinese Medicine, like acupuncture, or ancient practices like Ayurvedic treatments or a temazcal, while others are at the forefront of health technology, such as ozone IV therapy and intermittent hypoxia treatment.

The Icaros VR training system deserves specific mention because it looks effortless from the outside and reliably isn’t. The system strengthens core and upper body muscles while sharpening coordination and balance by requiring the user to navigate immersive virtual environments through precise shifts in body weight and positional control. The cognitive demand—reaction time, spatial awareness, sustained focus—runs concurrently with the physical load. It is, in effect, a neurological and physical workout presented as a flight simulator.

In between scheduled sessions, though, I couldn’t wait to spend my free time by the pool, on the beach, or in the hydrotherapy circuit spa. The latter had an entire wall of glass windows looking out into the mangroves, making you feel as if you were fully immersed in Mother Nature. Yet you’re utilizing some of the modalities that have benefited the human

body for millennia, including an ice plunge, floating pools, infrared and dry saunas, and a cold room. Plus, the heated loungers were just what you need to get out of your head and into your body.

Can a Wellness Retreat Actually Improve Your Health Long-Term?

Not only did my Oura ring data show improvements in my biometrics, but I left feeling more equipped to take on the months ahead. What was interesting to see at first was that most guests arrive alone, and the restaurant seating reflects that. While there were a couple of groups and couples, many of us sat down to have our meals on our own at a table.

Yet as I looked around, very few people were on their phones. Rather, I saw guests journaling, taking in the decor of the room or the view of the Caribbean outside. Regardless of whether alone or with company, everyone was fully present, and I think that level of connection is what guests come to find at SHA. They go to work on themselves, and SHA builds the best possible conditions for that work, then gets out of the way.

That attention to detail is intentional, so guests can feel like what starts at SHA continues at home. That long-term thinking maps onto how Bataller thinks about the broader value proposition.

For Bataller, the longevity conversation must be centered around raising the floor on healthspan, the quality years lived at full capacity. His core argument is that no technology, treatment protocol, or supplement stack will outperform lifestyle as the primary driver of that. SHA’s role is to make that lifestyle feel worth sustaining rather than worth escaping.

“I don’t think people are here because they want to live 140 years. That’s a very reduced minority,” he says. “What most people want, in my experience, is to reach 95 or 100, but as a rock star.”