2022 Boston Pro Wellness winner Yarishna Ayala is one of the most popular athletes in her division. That means she has quite a hectic schedule between making appearances and preparing for the 2022 Olympia this December in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ayala told Fit Rockstar host Isabelle Turell that while she stays busy, it’s worth the grind.

“I love competing, but more I love helping other people,” said the former New York Pro winner. “For me, this is my favorite part because it’s amazing for me to just do that for the people.”

Ayala sees her efforts as her doing her part to make the Wellness division grow. It has already gained a lot of popularity in a short time, but she evens even more potential in the future.

“You still don’t see too many girls competing. So, I’m working for that growing.”

Ayala has worked with several ladies that have had apprehensions to compete because of the quality of athletes, but her advice to them is to go all in anyway. If nothing else, they can reach their full potential by giving their best.

“Just focus on yourself and what you need to improve to be the best. You don’t care if this other person competes or not,” she told Turell. That philosophy is one that she also applies to herself, which is why she is considered a contender for the 2022 Wellness Olympia title. Ayala is drawing from her 2021 Olympia experience to help her prepare for the contest this year.

“It was an amazing experience. I was always dreaming of competing in the Olympia, but this year, I think I’m more focused. I know what to expect. I know what I need to do to be the best at this year’s Olympia.”

