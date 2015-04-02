Your 5-Point Checklist to Keeping a Strong Back

A deadlift, bentover row, standing press, back squat, and hang clean may sound like one hell of a total body conditioning workout – and it very well would be. But it would be at the expense of your back health. Even if it feels good at the time, it’s important to be mindful of how much compression your back has to deal with in every workout – especially the total body ones. All of the exercises I listed create downward compressive force on the lower spine, which could leave it feeling quite tight. Instead, mix in exercises to decompress the spine like pull ups, parallel bar dips, hanging leg raises, or lat pulldowns.