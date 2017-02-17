Summer, we hate to see you go, but we love to watch you leave…

For our farewell ode to warm weather and lazy-days, here are the current hottest women of surfing.

As the wave competition still snaps on for these ladies in hotter locales, these top athletes prove that the end of our favorite season has never looked better.

 

The 21 hottest girls in surfing

Malia Manuel

Born August 9, 1993; Kauai, Hawaii.

On her surfboards, you’ll find her own Hawaiian/ Polynesian hand-painted inscription of the word “Kaunu,” which means “passion” in Hawaiian.

Anastasia Ashley

Born February 10, 1987; San Clemente, CA.

Calling her a surfing prodigy isn’t far off: She’d won more than 200 amateur events by age 16.

Alana Blanchard

Born March 5, 1990; Hanalei, Kauai, Hawaii.

She may be the world’s most popular surfer girl, and her rep for teeniest bikini doesn’t stop her for shredding with the best.

Maud Le Car

Born 1992; Capbreton, France.

If there’s an ultimate French je ne sais quoi, this pro surfer/artist has it. She characterized her surf style as radical and engaged—sometimes a little bit aggressive.

Sally Fitzgibbons

Born December 2, 1990; Geroa, NSW, Australia.

The all-around athlete and 2011 ASP Surfer’s Surfer is always smiling. And with a long list of wins, we would be too.

Catherine Clark

Ventura, CA.

You may’ve seen former Billabong and Reef model and pro free surfer on billboards. But she’s also an artist and singer.

Courtney Conlogue

Born August 25, 1992; Santa Ana, CA. 

“Lil Flip,” as she’s known, often puts in six-hour marathon surf session to be at her best come competition day, pushing her into the top 10 in her first year.

Alessa Quizon

Born January 2, 1994; Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii.

The World Tour surfer rookie is proving a force to be reckoned with, but when it comes to a bikini or one-piece swimsuit, she says, “I love my teeny tiny Billabong bikinis.”

Kelia Moniz

Born February 5, 1993; Oahu, Hawaii.

Kelia is crushing her bucket list and carving her place in surfing history, as the ASP Women’s Longboard Champion two years in a row.

Maya Gabeira

Born April 10, 1987; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Not even a nasty big-wave wipeout at Nazare in Portugal can take her down for long. Maya Gabeira is unapologetic about takes chances.

Sage Erickson

Born December 28, 1990; Ventura, California.

Though she’s had a few rocky seasons in the past, Sage crushed 2016 with a first place win at the Pantin Classic Galicia Pro in Spain.

Quincy Davis

Born May 18, 1995; Montauk, New York.

The surfer and fashion designer splits her time between her hometown in Montauk and Rincon, Puerto Rico.

Erica Hosseini

Born May 24, 1987; Newport Beach, California.

From surf to snow, Erica has played every sport imaginable, but the 2012 WCT champ didn’t get her own surfboard and start surfing until age 11. Her favorite food: sushi, nach’, and Fro-Yo.

Ellie-Jean Coffey

Born November 25, 1994; Coolangatta, Australia.

This Instagram queen (658k followers and counting!) is unapologetic about showing some skin and believes personal happiness IS an achievable thing.

Bruna Schmitz

Born April 3, 1990; Brazil.

In a Roxy interview the Brazilian blonde said, “I’m living the dream.”

Bree Kleintop

Born April 14, 1994; San Clemente, California.

According to her O’Neill Girls profile: “During her down time she practices yoga, and you can always find her outdoors doing something fun whether it be paddleboarding, hiking, or playing a game of basketball with the boys.”

Tyler Wright

Born March 31, 1994; Lennox Head, New South Wales, Australia.

The top-raked beauty is giving other top female surfers a true dose of competition.

Carissa Moore

Born August 27, 1992; Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii.

The champ says on her blog, “Real beauty is beauty in action, not beauty that sits on the sidelines of life, worried it will run or get messed up.”

Coco Ho

Born April 28, 1991; Sunset Beach, Oahu, Hawaii.

Earning her first sponsor at the age of 8, the fan favorite says about her surfing style: “When I surf I keep things natural and graceful and never try to force anything.”

Stephanie GIlmore

Born 29 January 1988; Coolangatta, Australia.

The 6x ASP World Tour Champ always rises to the top. On continuing to compete the surf star says she still gets nervous, but when she gets down to the beach something clicks, and she says “Winning is what I’m going to do today.”

Laura Enever

Born November 14, 1991; North Narrabeen, Australia.

This top-ranked Aussie beauty firmly believes that trials can turn to triumphs, and she takes that determination to the waves and to competition.

